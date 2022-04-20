Quick Bites: Top toasties, seaside bikes and bites, and a new spicy chicken contender

The Botanist's Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover entry fills slices of vegan Turkish loaf with cauliflower cheese, more cheese, “facon” pieces, spinach, red onion marmalade and lemon aioli.

Toasties takeover the nation

This year’s Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover will see an unprecedented 185 venues across the country competing to find New Zealand’s supreme toasted sandwich.

Entrants from Wellington and the lower North Island make up nearly a third of contestants, so there’s a wealth of cheesy goodness to be had about the region.

Samantha Garratt, of Seashore Cabaret, in Petone says their What the Beef?​ toastie is simply “yum”. The sandwich boasts 12-hour braised brisket, mozzarella, cream cheese & McClure's pickle spread, wilted garlic spinach and garlic butter between slices of Shelly Bay thick cut sourdough.

“It’s like a steak and cheese pie, but the spicy pickles give it a bit of punch,” Garratt says.

Supplied Seashore Cabaret's What the Beef? toastie is the cafe’s entry in this year’s Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover.

The Botanist’s Holy Cauli Moly is one of 17 vegan or vegetarian sandwiches in the competition.

Co-owner and executive chef Victoria Hughes says the toastie is “cheesy, pickley comfort food”.

The sandwich fills slices of vegan Turkish loaf with the Botanist’s cauliflower cheese, more cheese, facon (fake bacon) pieces, spinach, red onion marmalade and lemon aioli.

“I’m sure a lot of Kiwis are used to cauliflower cheese, but maybe not in a toastie. It’s pretty tasty,” Hughes says.

The supreme winner and people’s choice award winner will be announced on July 27.

Supplied Get Fixed Bicycle Cafe in Porirua has a plant-based focus to the menu but still offers options for the meat eaters at the table.

Bikes and coffee – a perfect match

Get Fixed Bicycle Cafe co-owner Simon Bendall says the business emerged “organically'' when he began repairing bikes out of his garage in 2011.

Since then, it has grown to combine a bicycle workshop and bike hire and tours, with coffee, bagels, burgers from a small complex of eight shipping containers Bendall cut and welded to shape on the Porirua Harbour foreshore.

“Bikes and coffee go well together. After your ride you just want to sit down over a coffee and chew the fat about it,” Bendall says.

Get Fixed Bicycle Cafe’s menu is primarily plant based, but with options to please the meat eaters at the table as well.

“We do sell everything so we try to do free-range and organic, local produce wherever possible. It’s an inclusive mindset,” partner Angela Bendall says.

Easter weekend marks the end of the cafe’s summer evening hours – now reduced to Friday and Saturday – but groups of 10 or more can still pre-book an evening meal on Sundays to Thursdays.

Supplied Platform 145 owner Peter Lee has transferred his skills for blending elements and ingredients from his career as a metalurgical engineer in South Korea to creating crunchy chicken in Wellington.

Platform 145 brings crunchy back

Platform 145 is the latest contender for the best spicy Korean chicken in the capital, after taking over the site of Seoul Salon on Willis St nearly three months ago.

Owner Peter Lee says he sees many similarities between combining spices and ingredients in the kitchen and the blending of metals and other elements from his previous career as a metallurgical engineer in South Korea.

“Even though I worked there as an engineer, I had a lot of interest in my own food in my home. In terms of the combination of metal materials or food ingredients, I think both of them are the same and give me a lot of pleasure to make my own life,” he says.

Lee’s 12-hour marinated chicken is served three ways in pieces or as a burger meal or as a vegetarian cauliflower option.

