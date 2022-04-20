'A missed opportunity': Councillors look to bring services in-house

Councillors are pushing for a closer look at how they could provide core maintenance services in-house despite experts recommending against the idea. (File photo)

Experts say bringing services in-house will not help Wellington City Council cut costs, but councillors say their report is “disappointing” and want to take a closer look at the idea.

At the end of 2021, Wellington City Council asked for an investigation into whether they could stop, or downscale, outsourcing and set up teams to provide services like maintenance, roading, rubbish, traffic management, and water. Bringing these services in-house would reverse the privatisation which took place in the 1990s.

Morrison Low​, a firm of management consultants specialising in government, presented a slideshow to council on Tuesday suggesting the proposal was not worth it and, in the case of road maintenance, legally impossible.

Fleur Fitzsimons said “it’s a shame that council outsourced the work on outsourcing”. She was disappointed with the scope of the report, which she described as a “missed opportunity”.

In their presentation, the consultants said once specialist services like housing redevelopment, seismic strengthening, building a tiger enclosure at the zoo, and quarrying were removed, the only services the council could provide in-house were planning services for cycleways and urban development.

Those services represented just $32 million of the council’s $1.1 billion long-term plan. Based on their general analysis, the firm concluded it was not worth council progressing the idea further.

The report was sparked by the revelation that Wellington Water spent $31,000 on one week of traffic management.

Tamatha Paul said it was “odd” that Morrison Low were chosen to complete the report. “Of course you’ll be told by private companies who provide public sector services that it’s not worth it to do the work in-house.”

She wanted council to take a harder look at bringing services in-house with a more long-term attitude. “It’s really important for our council to begin exploring how to provide these services in-house and build that capacity back up.”

KEVIN STENT/stuff Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons pictured inside one of the Te Kāinga Aroha apartments, said housing was an area where council could bring ongoing work in-house rather than contracting out. (File photo)

Fitzsimons thought the scope of the report was too narrow. “It only looked at trying to deliver the next 10 years of work in-house, which is obviously challenging as it will take a while to get up and running. The real benefits of bringing this in-house would be seen over time.”

The rising cost of construction is already a major barrier to the delivery of the council’s ambitious long-term plan.

Fitzsimons said the report looked for problems rather than opportunities. She acknowledged that the shadow of CitiOperations was still present in the discussion – an in-house maintenance department of the council where 150 jobs were axed without councillors’ knowledge.

Paul said “the saddest thing to hear was Morrison Low saying yes we used to deliver this but now we don’t have the resources and we would have to start from scratch”.

“We know that this has happened over time but it’s confronting to hear. The initial barrier is not a reason to stop doing it.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Tamatha Paul said it was “confronting” to hear how much work it would be to bring services in-house for the council. (File photo)

She said that there were benefits for the public good as well as cost savings. The council had demonstrated those public good benefits when they moved parking services in-house, meaning they could ensure that workers were paid the living wage.

Morrison Low refused to comment.

The presentation outlined other options for the council, including setting up a council-controlled organisation to provide services, or a council-controlled trading organisation which would be focused on making a profit like Christchurch’s Citycare.