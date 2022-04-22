Wellington Water faces 'extremely challenging' two years until reforms kick in

Under-fire Wellington Water faces a “massive risk” of losing staff to the new government entity expected to oversee all the country's water assets, potentially hampering its own delivery plans.

Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry, who is chairperson of the Wellington Water committee, said “good people” could be lost to Entity C – essentially a larger and more powerful version of Wellington Water, covering the area from Gisborne down to Marlborough – under the “three waters” reform.

The new entity – one of four nationwide – is expected to up and running by July 1, 2024.

“The future of the region’s water no longer resides within Wellington Water, but within the future Entity C,” Wellington Water confirmed in its draft statement of intent for 2022-25.

The statement says there will be a time of uncertainty, unprecedented churn, and very tight budgets as three waters reform starts to take effect.

A report prepared for Wellington City Council’s infrastructure committee says the next three years will be “extremely challenging” for Wellington Water as the company grapples with reform on a “narrow timeline”.

Wellington Water is not sufficiently funded to meet the goals set out by councils last year, in part because maintenance problems continue to escalate. Some water assets are now 140 years old.

Barry said there was a real risk that at a time when investment in water infrastructure and services was needed, there could be a lull “because of the transition to the new model and competing interests”.

“It’s pretty clear that challenges are already present with costs escalation, workforce shortages, and the need to build up skills. The challenges will be heightened if the Department of Internal Affairs isn’t working with us.”

Councils up and down the country would face similar problems, Barry said, but Wellington Water was most likely to lose people because the company operated New Zealand’s only consolidated water model and was closest to the Beehive.

The Wellington Water Committee was likely to push for a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Internal Affairs to prevent negative effects on water services during the transition, he said.

Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton said the focus was on continuing to deliver core services while ensuring a smooth transition to the new entity.

“Our people are our greatest asset and we understand that the change over the next two years could be unsettling for them. Our focus is on supporting them throughout this change so they feel confident, engaged and that the transition is successful,” he said.

The company’s statement noted it was involved in the planning for Entity C.

By mid-2024, Wellington Water will have passed on all its knowledge and people to the new entity – the Government has guaranteed that no water staff will lose jobs in the reform.

As well as the reforms, the statement says company will struggle to deal with the effects of inflation in combination with tight budgets. It will be able to look after existing infrastructure, but move nowhere on water security, quality of waterways, or steps towards net carbon zero.

“On balance the region is moving further away from making an impact on its desired outcomes,” it says.