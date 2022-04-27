Composting and food waste collection trial in Wellington suburb shows kerbside rubbish reduced by a third

A food waste disposal trial has reduced the amount of food thrown away by Wellingtonians by up to a third.

Households with a food waste collection service provided alongside their kerbside rubbish collection showed the biggest reduction in food thrown away as rubbish.

In October 2020, Wellington City Council launched a 12-month food waste diversion trial called the Para Kai Miramar Peninsula Trial.

The trial provided 950 households on the Miramar Peninsular with one of two options – either households were provided with a free compost bin, worm farm or bokashi bin; or had their food waste collected weekly.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff An audit of Miramar residents’ household waste before the trial found when households set out rubbish, it contained, on average, 3.53 kg of food waste. (File photo)

Before the trial, Sunshine Yates Consulting audited household waste in the trial area to gather baseline data. The firm found household rubbish contained, on average, 3.53 kilograms of food waste.

In November 2021, households who had their food waste collected weekly were throwing away, on average, 2.16kg of food waste as rubbish – a reduction of 38.8% – and households in the home composting group threw away, on average, 2.95kg – a reduction of 16.4%.

Anonymous feedback was included in the report. One participant in the collection trial called it a “waste of time” with “bins blowing around in the wind discharging contents”. Another said it was “gross”, and attracted pests, and others said it was smelly hard to clean.

Some admitted laziness was the culprit. “Lazy, bin needed cleaning before reuse. But felt really positive when I did get my act together.”

One bin was run over. "A replacement would be good,” this participant said.

Five rules to avoid a stinky compost heap

The bokashi bin was more hassle than expected by many participants. One said: “[It] was advertised as good for small spaces but actually required digging large trenches. We did this once but was not something we had repeated space or time to do.”

Another claimed the weather made it impossible to manage. “I found it too wet to take the bokashi outside and bury in the garden. It rains too much in Wellington.”

Those who didn’t make frequent use of the worm farm had complaints such as; “My worms all moved out”, and “Got a bit disheartened at times, it was slow starting”.

Those who were provided with a compost bin, but didn’t make good use of it, complained of flies, the bin getting too full, and the smell.

Senior waste planner Stephanie Steadman said the council would need to consider how to make the bins “robust enough to survive the onslaught of Wellington’s wind”.

The compost bin was the most effective method of the home solutions. Four in five respondents had indicated they would continue to use the system if the trial continued, she said.