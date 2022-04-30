Climate concerns top of mind for Let's Get Wellington Moving decision makers

Let's Get Wellington Moving has plans for light rail or bus rapid transit through Wellington.

Climate concerns will be appropriately factored into a decision on how to transform transport in the capital, says the independent chairperson of Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

Dave Brash said emissions mitigation was a major consideration for everyone working on the programme.

Four options are being considered for ways to improve mass rapid transit and traffic flow through choke points such as the Basin Reserve and the Mt Victoria Tunnel.

Public feedback strongly supported an improved rapid transit and cycling network, while decisions around vehicle lanes and parking were more contentious.

Brash said the four options all offered effective ways to reduce transport emissions by enabling changes in land use patterns.

That was through improvements to foot and cycle traffic, public transport, and by supporting forms of denser housing and urban development along new rapid transit corridors, he said.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said changes in urban form and improved access to mass rapid transit were among the best options for limiting future emissions, and reaching a global target of 1.5C of warming by the end of the century.

The report said to keep to less than 1.5C of global warming, transport-related carbon dioxide emissions must fall by 59% by 2050.

“Changes in urban form (e.g. density, land use mix, connectivity, and accessibility) in combination with programmes that encourage changes in consumer behaviour (e.g. transport pricing) could reduce transport related greenhouse gas emissions in developed countries and slow growth in emissions in developing countries,” the report said.

“Investments in public inter- and intra-city transport and active transport infrastructure (e.g. bike and pedestrian pathways) can further support the shift to less green house gas-intensive transport modes.”

Greater Wellington regional councillor Thomas Nash said he had had sleepless nights since reading the report, thinking about the eventual decision that would be made for transport options in Wellington.

Supplied An artist’s impression of improvements that could be made on Wellington’s waterfront.

He was worried the climate impact of the project wouldn't have the prominence it should in the decision-making process.

“I would like to see a lot more focus on the climate outcomes of this programme then we have seen so far,” Nash said.

“That's not to say the programme isn't thinking about it, because they are. I just think there are a lot of competing interests in the programme and from my perspective, the climate imperative is not something you can really argue with, or negotiate with.”

Nash said climate issues were a physical constraint that must be factored into a programme like Let’s Get Wellington Moving, while other issues were not.

“Whether people find driving convenient or not, that's not a physical constraint,” Nash said.

“It’s a political problem that we have to solve by designing our city, putting homes and shops in places where people work and learn and do things with the layout that doesn't force people to drive. I'm just not sure that we're quite at a point where we can see that happening.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Greater Wellington district councillor Thomas Nash worries the climate impact of the project won’t have the prominence it should in the decision-making process.

Brash said the programme was designed to provide better choices. “All four options we’ve presented will all result in the reduction of climate change-causing emissions.

“LGWM will not be adding any further carbon emitting capacity into the regional network.”

Brash admitted that Let’s Get Wellington Moving initially “over-simplified” its analysis of potential carbon emissions for the four options, leading it to amend its carbon ratings for each option.

LGWM/Supplied Let's Get Wellington Moving revealed its proposed plans for mass rapid transit routes and changes to the Basin Reserve.

He said the programme had been welcoming of “extremely high standards of independent scrutiny” when it came to climate emissions analysis, and that continued.

“We are undertaking further analysis and modelling of the net carbon impacts, both embodied carbon emissions from construction and the reduced emissions enabled by the infrastructure,” Brash said.

“Therefore, decision makers will have better information to inform their decision on a preferred option.”

Brash said the recently released IPCC report “emphasises how the way we design and build our cities has a huge impact on their emissions footprints, and this continues to resonate across our programme and our partners”.