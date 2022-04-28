Appeal fails for vintage pilot who stole from Peter Jackson's company

Eugene DeMarco, the pilot and fraudster who conned Peter Jackson’s company by illegally selling planes, cannot appeal to overturn his conviction. (File photo)

Eugene DeMarco, the pilot and fraudster who conned Wellington filmmaker Peter Jackson’s company by illegally selling planes, cannot appeal to overturn his conviction.

A Court of Appeal decision released on Thursday rejected DeMarco’s claim that he should be allowed to pick up his abandoned appeal because of exceptional circumstances.

“We agree with the Crown that, on its face, this was a cynical attempt by Mr DeMarco to manipulate the system,” the court said in its unanimous judgment, given by Justice Rebecca Edwards.

DeMarco was convicted on theft and fraud charges in 2019 after illegally selling planes which belonged to the Vintage Aviator Ltd, Jackson’s WWI aircraft company. At the trial Jackson described him as a “piranha” who took advantage of “guppies”.

READ MORE:

* Man convicted of defrauding movie mogul 'gaming system' over abandoned appeal, Crown says

* Sir Peter Jackson parties awarded $2.6m in case against fraudster ex-employee

* 'Peter robbed to pay Peter': Sir Peter Jackson's case to recoup from fraudster



Kylie Pinker/Stuff Until his theft and fraud was discovered, Eugene DeMarco worked as the production manager of Vintage Aviator for years, running air shows around the country as a pilot and an expert in vintage aircraft. (File photo)

Until his fraud was discovered, DeMarco worked as the production manager of Vintage Aviator for years, running air shows around the country as a pilot and an expert in vintage aircraft.

He initially appealed his conviction on the theft and fraud charges, but dropped the appeal in 2020 to bolster his chances of getting parole. He was released on parole a few months later.

In February this year he asked the Court of Appeal to put that appeal back on the table and give him back the appeal right he forfeited.

During the trial, Crown lawyer Charlotte Brook​ said DeMarco was “gaming the system”.

Scott Hammond DeMarco was convicted on theft and fraud charges in 2019 after illegally selling planes which belonged to the Vintage Aviator Ltd, filmmaker Peter Jackson’s WWI aircraft company. (File photo)

The Court of Appeal decided that DeMarco could not have his appeal rights back. In the judgment, the court said that DeMarco’s decision to withdraw his appeal “was not only deliberate, but strategic in nature”.

The court decided that the pressure DeMarco was under to get parole was not exceptional enough to allow him to go back on his decision to drop the appeal.

After being released on parole, DeMarco went bankrupt in 2021 after making misrepresentations while selling his Wellington home.