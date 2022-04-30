Wellington live venues 'full steam ahead' under orange after tough two years

San Fran manager Christian Bingham is stoked to get back to a full roster of gigs and events and to see the names of some more “heavy hitters” names on the walls of the venue’s green room.

Wellington live performance venues are working “full steam ahead” to fill their gig and event rosters under the orange traffic light setting, but some remain cautious about what the future may hold.

San Fran co-owner Tim Ward said his room’s size and being one of the few Wellington venues to host international acts meant his business was hit harder by any gathering restrictions.

“We’ve spent nearly half of the last two years closed. Overseas acts mean we close first and open last,” he said.

It was “amazing and quite overwhelming” to be able to schedule events again.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Some Wellingtonians couldn't wait for a dance at a bar as the nation moved into the orange traffic light setting.

“The first 10 days back we were announcing three shows a day and that’s unheard of.”

Ward said he was grateful for the loyalty of his staff and the local community. During the most recent closure the bar released a line of t-shirts to help raise funds for the bar. Five hundred were snapped up in a matter of weeks.

San Fran bar manager Christian Bingham said it was a great feeling to be “back amongst it”.

It hosted Kiwi band Garageland – embarking on a 25th anniversary tour of their debut album – on Friday. Other local bands and comedy acts are booked also.

“It's awesome to feel like we’re over the hill. Everyone coming through has been so appreciative and in good spirits. It’s been a great vibe,” Bingham said.

The past two years had been an “awesome opportunity” for local acts to step up and fill the gaps left by overseas groups, but he was “champing at the bit” for some internatonal flavour on the San Fran stage.

“We’re looking forward to getting some more great names on the walls of the green room.”

Supplied Seamus Johnson, of Wellington band Sea Mouse, performed at Meow in Edward St on Wednesday night.

Rahine O'Reilly, of Meow, said her venue “was easing back into it”.

“You can’t just open the door and fill up with shows. The crowds aren’t back at full capacity and there’s a limited pool of techs and musicians who are still being affected by the virus.”

O’Reilly said Meow’s roster would be “chocka” by the end of May, but she was concerned about the potential for a second wave or variant.

“If two years have taught us anything its cautious optimism. It doesn’t matter if your doors are open if your staff is sick and musicians can’t play.”

Venues Wellington oversees the TSB Arena, Shed 6, The Opera House, St James Theatre and the Michael Fowler Centre. Events & Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent said the change to orange meant they were working “full steam ahead” to put events in place for the coming months.

“It’s going to take some time but we’re seeing a lot of interest from touring acts both international and local. From June, July onwards we’ll see a real uplift in bookings.”

He expected to see “a lot of big scale touring events” coming through the country next summer, but factors such as the sharp rise in the cost of living could be a new challenge.

“The big uncertainty is how audiences will react but, given that people haven’t been able to go out for a gig in the last two years, we really do think that people will take the opportunity to enjoy a big night out or a concert.”