Snapper card being rolled out to full Wellington rail network from November

Passengers will be able to use a Snapper card on the train, rather than paying Metlink staff.

Metlink train passengers on the Kāpiti, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa lines will be able to pay using Snapper cards from November.

The cards have been on trial on the Johnsonville line since November 2021. Due to the high uptake, and as part of the move to a new National Ticketing Solution, the Snapper card is being extended.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said 80% of Johnsonville line passengers were now paying by Snapper.

“We are delighted by their ringing endorsement of the service,” Gain said. “[It provides] the best possible basis for extending electronic payment throughout the Metlink rail network.

Snapper will be rolled out on the Kāpiti line in early November, while the Hutt Valley, Melling and Wairarapa lines will receive Snapper payment in late November.

Snapper validators will have to be installed at all stations to allow the new payment method.

Greater Wellington council chairperson Daran Ponter said rolling out Snapper on all rail links would help Metlink transition into the future.

“Its broader roll-out will facilitate a cultural shift by rail customers to electronic ticketing and enable a smoother transition to the National Ticketing Solution,” Ponter said.

A snapper card terminal at Johnsonville railway station.

“The bottom line is that international and local experience shows that customers increasingly prefer and use cash-free methods of payment for public transport.”

Roger Blakeley, Greater Wellington’s transport committee chairperson, said the Snapper roll-out would also bring other benefits.

“Customers will benefit from access to fare discounts and the convenience of not having to buy a paper ticket,” Blakeley said. “Many also prefer to use electronic payment to track and manage their travel budgets, and often, that of their dependants.

“And as we’ve seen during Covid we need to have safe, contactless methods of payment available across the region's network.”

National Party MP Chris Bishop said the arrival of Snapper cards on Wellington’s trains saw the city enter “not just the 21st century of transport payments, but the 20th.”

He said it was a glorious day and long overdue. “I look forward to using my Snapper on the train and the bus, like much of the rest of the developed world has been able to do for many years”.

Jon Reeves of the Public Transport Users Association, had similar sentiments, saying it was a surprise it had taken so long.

“I mean, I’ve lived in Switzerland and you have them. London, even Sydney you can use cards to get onto the train. It seems strange it's taken so long, but it’s great they're finally here.”

Reeves said Snapper cards could make trains easier to use, which is important with user numbers down during Covid.