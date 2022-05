Police were called to the crash west of Palmerston North at 7.15am on Sunday (File photo)

One person is dead after a crash in Manawatū on Sunday morning.

The single vehicle crash happened about 7.15am on Longburn Rongotea Rd, west of Palmerston North, police said.

One person was initially reported to be seriously injured.

Police on Sunday afternoon confirmed the sole occupant in the vehicle had died.

The road has now reopened.