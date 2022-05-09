Human rights breach claimed as man threatened with trespass at Anzac service

The Last Post plays during the Anzac Day dawn service at the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington.

Police and the Wellington City Council are being accused of human rights breaches after a man was threatened with arrest for a peaceful protest on Anzac Day calling for recognition of a historic massacre.

Richard Noble arrived at the mid-morning Anzac service at Pukeahu War Memorial Park holding a “recognise Armenian Genocide” banner.

Police stood by him at Pukeahu but they did not take any action.

But when Noble arrived at a later service, at the Ataturk Memorial on Wellington's South Coast, police warned him he would be arrested if he displayed the flag. The council, which owns the land above Tarakena Bay, where the Ataturk Memorial is, had delegated trespass authority to police.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Richard Noble believes his rights were breached when police, under authority from the Wellington City Council, told him he would be arrested if he brought a "recognise Armenian Genocide" banner to an Anzac service at the Ataturk memorial on Wellington's south coast.

The killing of more than 1 million Armenian people by the Ottoman – now Turkish – government between 1915 and 1923 is recognised as genocide by 32 countries including the United States, Canada, France, Germany and Russia, and Noble wants New Zealand to give it the same recognition.

”The right to free speech means nothing if it doesn’t also apply to unpopular speech,” said human rights lawyer Michael Bott, who believed the man’s rights under the Bill of Rights may have been breached.

Superintendent Corrie Parnell confirmed a man had arrived at the Turkish memorial and asked a senior police officer what would happen if he displayed the flag. He was told he would be asked to leave and arrested for trespass if he did not, Parnell said.

He was told he was welcome to stay if he did not display the flag, which “could be offensive to people of Turkish heritage attending the service”.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Richard Noble was allowed to display his “recognise Armenian Genocide” flag at the Pukeahu Anzac service but was threatened with arrest for the same thing at a Turkish memorial on council land.

Under New Zealand law, those guilty of trespass after being told to leave can be fined up to $1000 or be jailed for up to three months.

Councillor Laurie Foon said she would look into whether the council planned to get police to stop future peaceful Anzac protests and, if so, would ask it to be lifted.

“Keeping silent or silencing on issues that create harm for generations does not help heal and to move on. Our country now knows this well dealing with the realities of the impacts of our own past,” she said.

Noble displayed the flag at an Anzac ceremony in 2018 and, while the Turkish Embassy had objected, police allowed him to continue.

He blamed the change of tune on the council, which he believed bowed to pressure from the Turkish Embassy via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

“[It’s a] shameful and cynical way to circumvent my rights,” he said.

Turkish Embassy in Wellington deputy chief of mission Yasin Temizkan​ said no such trespass request came from the embassy.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said the council’s legal advice was that it did not breach the Bill of Rights in delegating authority to police. He would not comment on the police actions though said complaints could be taken to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

MFAT has been asked if it asked the council to issue the trespass authority and why New Zealand did not recognise the killing of Armenian people as a genocide.

Genocide is defined by the United Nations as defined acts, including killing, “with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”.