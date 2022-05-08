10,000 health workers prepare for industrial action including 24-hour strike

Ten thousand health workers, including Covid laboratory technicians, are embarking on two weeks of industrial action, which will include a 24-hour strike.

Union the Public Service Association (PSA) will start the two weeks of industrial action on Monday in an effort to get district health boards (DHBs) to take on the recommendations of the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) in relation to a dispute between the union and employers.

Those recommendations have remained confidential.

“What I can say is that if the DHBs honour the recommendations, we would be happy to take that offer to our members for a vote,” PSA organiser Will Matthews said.

“We have not received an offer that will pay this group of overworked and undervalued workers what they deserve. And in the meantime, many of these 10,000 workers can’t pay the bills and are leaving for higher paid jobs at KFC, or being actively recruited by Australian health agencies.”

The PSA’s allied workers include Covid lab technicians, anaesthetic technicians, oral health therapists, alcohol and drug clinicians, and sterile sciences technicians. It does not include doctors, nurses, and midwives.

The initial phase would see those workers working to rule such as only working to rostered times unless overtime payments are agreed to, and taking all entitled breaks. There were options to increase the measures, such as a ban on overtime.

There was also a 24-hour strike on May 16, unless health boards came back with an offer inline with the ERA recommendations. Further strikes were possible.

Chief executive of Hawke's Bay District Health Board and spokesperson for the DHBs on this matter, Keriana Brooking, said DHBs were reviewing the recommendations with urgency and hoped to finalise a formal offer for PSA members to consider as soon as possible.

“We have agreed some substantive improvements for this workforce in bargaining and appreciate the ERA’s assistance which provides a way to approach the outstanding matters,” she said.

She acknowledged both parties had “been waiting for some time” for an agreement.

“DHBs still hope to prevent the threatened work to rule next week and that the offer being finalised now will result in the lifting of the strike action.”

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.