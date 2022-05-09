Aviation security staff suggested as minders to get kids past Parliament occupation

Authorities looked at calling in Aviation Security to safely get school children past the Parliament occupation after a teachers' union said it was too dangerous.

While the aviation security guards did not end up being used, the Ministry of Education has confirmed that Māori wardens, police, and the city council were all involved in a “safety walking corridor” to and from schools. Despite this, two secondary schools in the area closed for periods and students had to learn from home.

Documents released by the Wellington City Council under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act reveal the talks various groups were in as they tried to get children to and from five schools around the increasingly-hostile occupiers.

“Two of the high schools have this week made the decision to go online due to concerns over student safety with behaviour of some of the protesters,” a Ministry of Education director wrote to police, and Wellington’s city and regional councils.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Girls' College to reopen on Tuesday following occupation closure

* Things we didn't learn this week, to February 25

* Occupation Day 16: Fewer cars, people at Parliament occupation, police say



BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Police clashed with protesters as they removed tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23 of the anti-mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington.

“Staff at union meetings this week also expressed health and safety concerns and have [withdrawn] from supervising the routes to and from school – prompting the move online.”

The protest started as a convoy that descended on Wellington from around New Zealand in opposition to Covid-19 mandates on February 8 and grew into an occupation of disparate causes overtaking Parliament grounds and surrounding streets.

The Ministry of Education email came on the morning of February 24, the same week St Mary’s College and Wellington Girls’ College closed due to safety concerns, with reports of students and staff suffering abuse from protesters for wearing masks – including being filmed and interrupted as they tried to walk to school.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Aviation Security, considered to get children to school safely past the 23-day Parliament occupation, were also called in to help patrol Wellington during the first Covid lockdown.

“There is strong interest from the collective group in establishing a unified safety corridor for students,” the education ministry email said.

The suggested route from bus stops and the train station would avoid the hot zone of Molesworth St and instead go via Thorndon Quay and Mulgrave St. Another suggested route took a wider berth via Thorndon Quay and Pipitea St. It was estimated about 1800 students across the five schools were affected.

Police and Māori wardens were increasingly-visible on the route, the Ministry of Education director said.

“There is a request for more people to be stationed on this route – they are hoping other agencies/ organisations will assist (WCC, MOE, Aviation Security???) There has also been offers of parent volunteers from Wellington Girls and Thorndon School.”

Aviation Security group manager of operations Karen Urwin confirmed that no request came through for its staff to carry out escort duties, although 29 Aviation Security staff did help with the cleanup of site of the occupation after it ended on March 2. The service was busy at the time, with 154 staff posted to managed isolation facilities across New Zealand on top of regular airport duties.

Ministry of Education Te Tai Runga hautū (southern leader) Nancy Bell said a “safety walking corridor” was put in place to make sure students and staff could travel to and from schools safely. This was with school families, Māori wardens, police and the city council.

“The schools showed a commitment to focus on teaching and learning despite the challenges, and remained open throughout for either on-site or off-site learning,” Bell said.

Unions did not directly raise concerns with the ministry, but it was made aware of concerns raised during school union meetings, she said.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford said each school took into account their situation and “made an assessment for their actions based on any risk arising from that assessment”.