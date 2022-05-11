Wellington city's last big department store to be replaced by smaller retailers

Hordes of people queued for hours on Wellington's Lambton Quay this morning, desperate to get inside the new David Jones department store= when it opened in 2016.

The glamorous age of big central Wellington department stores has come to an end with news that Lambton Quay’s David Jones will become a home to a variety of retailers.

According to sources familiar with the plans, building owner Robt. Jones Midland​ is currently in negotiations with three or four Australian retailers to occupy the ground floor space.

The second floor will be occupied by a variety of smaller retailers, while the top floor will become offices. The company has been approached for comment.

The development after David Jones closes on June 12 will be the final nail in the coffin of big Wellington department stores – the most venerable of which was Kirkcaldie & Stains, or “Kirks”, which David Jones replaced.

Pukehīnau/Lambton ward councillor Nicola Young was recently on London’s Oxford St and said the demise of department stores appeared to be an international trend.

“Kirks was a Wellington institution, something sadly David Jones never achieved,” she said.

Stuff Kirkcaldie & Stains store in Wellington’s Lambton Quay was New Zealand’s answer to London’s Harrods until it shut.

“It was glamorous with excellent service but didn’t really service Wellingtonians' tastes.

“Retail is changing but Lambton Quay won’t be quite the same. I'm an optimist so hope it's the beginning of a new era for this vital landmark.”

Kirkcaldie & Stains shut down in 2016 after 150 years as a landmark on Lambton Quay and, in many ways, had been Wellington’s answer to Harrods in London. It was, until the doorman closed the brass-handled doors for the final time, the place one shopped if one was rich enough. But in the end financial pressures led to its closure and the glitzy Australian retailer David Jones soon took its place.

Alexander Turnbull Library/Stuff Crowds in 1966 watch the famed James Smith Christmas parade.

By then, the shop known simply as “Kirks” had outlasted department stores DIC, Haywrights and James Smith.

James Smith, which sat on a corner bearing its name on the intersection of Cuba and Manners streets, was a multi-level store that, for all intents and purposes, sold it all. For a period it even had a plane for sale. At one point it had 500 staff working the 1.5 hectares of shop floor real estate.

Craig Simcox The Farmers building, left, is now home to the Greater Wellington Regional Council, and the former Deka Building in Cuba St, Wellington

But it closed in 1993 due to declining sales and profitability.

First Retail Group general manager Chris Wilkinson​ said the “cookie-cutter model” of identical department stores, à la David Jones, no longer appealed for many shoppers.

The surviving department stores in New Zealand – Ballantynes in Christchurch, Smith and Caughey’s in Auckland, and H & J Smith in Invercargill – tended to be family-owned and embedded in their community.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff First Retail Group general manager Chris Wilkinson has fond memories of Kirks, but says retail habits have changed for good (file.)

“These businesses well and truly understand their community, and they’ve adapted their ranges, their offers and experiences as market and trends have changed.”

Wellington was a “city of discovery” where people enjoyed wandering down laneways to a favourite winebar, or browsed boutiques on Cuba St.

But Wilkinson had fond memories of annual Kirks traditions, such as visiting the animatronic “Clucky the Hen” at Easter and Santa Claus at Christmas. The store lost its “magic” several years before closing, he said, as the goods became more generic and expensive.

“It’s sad those things are not going to happen again, but this kind of change is happening everywhere around the world, and you can’t fight change.”

Craig Simcox/Stuff There will no longer be a central department store like the once popular Kirkcaldie & Stains in Wellington

The new David Jones space could be “regenerative” for the city, positioned opposite Midland Park where a new restaurant was reopening in the former Astoria site.

National Party deputy leader and Wellington list MP Nicola Willis said the closure of the city’s last department store was “the end of an era”.

Willis said it was symbolic of the city going backwards, it was harder for retailers to operate in, with declining foot traffic on Courtenay Place​ and Lambton Quay.

“We want retailers to continue to choose Wellington, and it is a feature of the conversations I am having that they do see signs of a lack of progress.”