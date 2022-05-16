My Wellington: 'Cosmopolitan in Berhampore'

New Zealand Fringe Festival director Vanessa Stacey in the bar and cafe at Naumi Hotel.

Vanessa Stacey is the director of the New Zealand Fringe Festival. She is also a musician, actor, and director. She has called Wellington home since she was 20.

What part of Wellington do you live in, and why?

I live in Berhampore. I have just bought a house there with good friends. It was a private sale from our landlord. I think I had taken good care of the yard. I like Berhampore, it is not Island Bay and it is not Newtown and it is quite central. It was the easiest move of my life.

My favourite thing about this part of Wellington is….

Baker Gramercy is pretty damn good. They do artisan breads and great coffee. There is also a great Italian deli. We are surrounded by parks. They are great places to walk my imaginary dog.

A hidden gem in my hood is ...

Gramercy is the best place to get coffee in Berhampore. The Bottega delicatessen is amazing. It is an Italian deli but everyone who works there is Turkish ... We are so cosmopolitan in Berhampore.

To get to work in Allen St I travel by ...

Car most days because I need to get around for work. But Island Bay buses are great so I catch buses as well.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The Botanist is a favourite restaurant for Vanessa Stacey.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Lyall Bay you can’t go past...

The Botanist. I’m not vegetarian but the food is amazing. They have the best condiments. They have this great pineapple relish. It is just bloody good mate.

The most contentious issue in my neighbourhood is ...

I live in Te Wharepōuri St, which is sectioned into three parts. But we live up the tight end of the street which is great, but tricky when you are trying to get things delivered.

The perfect Saturday morning is ....

I wouldn’t see much of it to be honest. If I have a gig the night before, hopefully my cat lets me sleep in. Maybe going to the Botanist and going for a walk around Lyall Bay, weather permitting. If I’m honest it would be just at home reading a book.

MATT GRACE Vanessa Stacey (left) and Lisa Tomlins aka Chocolate Box performing as part of the Wellington Jazz Festival 2020

Not many people know this but the best kept secret is ...

Vogelmorn bowling club and hall. They have a lot of events there. I find myself there often, playing gigs. There’s lots of sneaky little gigs there.

When I need to clear my head, I go to ...

My life is quite social. When I need to clear my head I lock myself in my room with a good book. That is boring but true. I’m an extrovert-introvert. Maybe make some music.

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go to ....

Night Flower on Ghuznee St above the pasta place. It is the place to go, it is beautiful. Naumi on Cuba St is my favourite for a guilty pleasure staycation.

If I were mayor for a day I would ...

Quit. I’d work from home.

My nominee for Wellingtonian of the Year would be ...

This is a tricky one, he’s my boss. It would be Drew James or Suzanne Tamaki. She works in events. Drew and Suzanne are two of the most tenacious people I know. They are legends.