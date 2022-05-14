Could Wellington follow Luxembourg's lead and make public transport free?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Cabinet will be reducing the fuel excise duty and road user charges by 25 cents a litre, as well as halving the price of public transport for three months. Video from March 23.

Imagine rushing out of the house in the morning, toast in one hand, briefcase in the other, and arriving at the bus stop. Your wallet is sitting on the kitchen counter. This could be a disaster.

But then the bus arrives. No need for a Snapper card or cash to pay. The service is free.

That’s been the situation for people in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, for almost a decade now, after they introduced free public transport in 2013. The policy was so popular, a dozen other regions of Estonia followed suit.

The French city of Dunkirk introduced free public transport in 2018, and saw an immediate impact on user numbers.

Following suit, Luxembourg became the first full country to introduce free public transport, when it made the call in March 2020.

Given the success of overseas jurisdictions, and the goals of Let’s Get Wellington Moving – greater liveability, more efficient and reliable public transport, reduced carbon emissions – could free public transport be rolled out here?

The experience of these European cities has inspired public transport advocates in New Zealand.

Ross Giblin Half price public transport fares have seen numbers rise by 35% in April. What would free fares do?

Thomas Nash seems to think so. A Greater Wellington regional councillor, Nash said it would be great to axe fares, but plenty of work is needed first.

“You need to scale up to it so that you've got the level of service required to manage the uptake in passengers that you would get with free fares,” Nash said. “But as an objective, I think it’d be great. And I think we could definitely do it.

“The more incentives you give people to use public transport instead of a drive, then the higher the capacity you require on your public transport system. And so if you're building a mass transit system like we are, for example, then you could go for lower capacity bus rapid transit, or high capacity light rail.

“If you were going to go fares free, then you do need to go for the highest capacity, which is your light rail system.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Thomas Nash.

Nash was referencing Let’s Get Wellington Moving, which in the next month will announce the proposed plan for mass rapid transit in the city.

A light rail system is among the options being considered, while other measures to incentivise mode shift are also on the menu, such as improved bike lanes and walking paths.

It could also allow for higher density housing close to the city centre, a further incentive for people to ditch their cars when travelling into the city for work.

‘A laboratory for mobility’

Encouraging low-carbon transport options and prioritising the climate were two main reasons Luxembourg moved to free public transport in 2020.

The year before, Luxembourg had the highest rate of cars to people in the European Union, at 681 cars for every 1000 people.

Traffic congestion was among the worst in Europe, compounded by about 200,000 people commuting from Germany, France and Belgium to work in the country every day.

The cost of introducing free fares was about NZD$70 million, coming straight from taxes. Luxembourg already spent about $850m a year on public transport, so the added cost wasn’t seen as significant.

123rf A bus in Luxembourg, which has made public transport free.

At the time, Luxembourg’s mobility minister, François Bausch, said: “The government wants Luxembourg to become a laboratory for mobility.”

Some experts say that free public transport risks worsening social inequalities by benefiting wealthier households over the less affluent.

According to Research Luxembourg, the impact of the policy is hard to calculate as yet due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of February 2020, an average of 31,000 passengers used trams each day in Luxembourg, and that number dropped to just 1400 per day during nationwide lockdowns.

123rf According to Research Luxembourg, the impact of the policy is hard to calculate as yet due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But a year later, in February 2021, numbers peaked at 42,000 per day on tram services. “The situation has not yet returned to normal due to the use of telecommuting in various sectors,” the research noted.

Luxembourg already had widespread public transport access. Despite that, before announcing the free fares the country announced plans to spend more than NZD$6.5 billion on its train network over a decade.

Free fares ‘not the first step’

Mehdi Keyvan-Ekbatani, a senior lecturer at the University of Canterbury specialising in transport, says fares free public transport would likely incentivise people to ditch their cars.

Matt Dunham/AP Mehdi Keyvan-Ekbatani says London’s tube is a good example of reliable public transport infrastructure.

But he says it shouldn’t be the first step for government’s trying to encourage mode shifts, it should be the last one.

“If the solution for mitigation of congestion is the main objective, this is probably not the first step that you have to consider,” Keyvan-Ekbatani said.

“If it’s for increasing the ridership, it's not only the price [that matters] because currently, I think we are among the cheapest places for public transport, generally when you compare it with many European cities. Our public transport system is not that expensive.”

Keyvan-Ekbatani says Wellington, or any New Zealand city, needs to follow the lead of Luxembourg and have plans to improve the service first.

Supplied Light rail and better bus routes could be on the cards through Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

“You have to focus more on the quality of our system, or the quality of the service that we are offering to the people, and then try to motivate them to shift from one mode to the other,” he said. “This is the most important factor that you have to consider.”

If Wellington had a public transport service people were willing to pay for and wanted to be on, because of its efficiency, reliability and comfort, Keyvan-Ekbatani says making that service free could make a big difference.

‘A more accessible city’

The Estonian capital, Tallinn, had an extensive public transport system already in place when the city introduced free fares for residents back in 2013.

In 2012, the city voted in a referendum on whether to introduce fares free public transport, and 75.5% voted in favour.

123RF Tallinn was the first capital city in Europe to introduce free public transport, way back in 2013.

The vast, existing public transport network included buses and trams, trolleybuses, train and ferry services. The services covered almost every inch of the city.

To aid in a seamless transition to the free fares, tram, trolleybus and bus services which had been operated by separate companies were brought under one roof.

According to a study by Eltis, Tallinn already had high uptake of public transport, with about 40% of all journeys taken via public transport in the city.

“It was found that after three months, the share of public transport increased by 3% overall, of which 1.2% was attributed to the [free fares] policy,” the study said. “Car use decreased by approximately 5%.”

There was an unintended consequence of free fares, with fewer people walking from place to place.

B\Getty Images/Getty Images The French city of Dunkirk introduced free public transport in 2018, and saw an immediate impact on user numbers.

The city of Tallinn says free public transport benefits those on low incomes most, but it also encourages higher income groups to spend money in local restaurants, cafes and shops.

The Eltis study also found the policy did have a larger impact on people with low incomes.

”The modal share of public transport increased by 23% in low-income, out-of-education and unemployed socio-economic groups,” it said. “This suggests that [free fares] led to additional trip generation for these user groups, increasing their mobility and making the city more accessible to them – as was intended.”

‘We can’t wait’ for free fares

Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul says she would love to see free public transport introduced due to the many collective benefits it would bring.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Councillor Tamatha Paul says Wellington can’t wait for better infrastructure to start pushing public transport.

She believes it would free up the city centre, improve climate outcomes, and make the city more accessible to people with lower incomes.

But she admits the network needs to be attractive on its own, with reliability being key.

“When the ‘bus-tastrophe’ happened in 2017 and 2018, I heard about a lot of people buying a car for the first time,” Paul said. “They couldn’t rely on the buses, but they needed to get around somehow. So reliability is really important, and there is significant investment in improving the public transport system.

“Wellington has got $6b going towards improving our public transport system, that investment is already happening.”

Paul says the problem with that investment is it will take a long time for vast improvements to mass rapid transit to come to fruition.

“I think we can do something now. I don’t think we have to wait until we have better infrastructure,” Paul said. “We can’t wait for a decade. We have to start promoting these other choices and transport behaviours and free public transport is a great way to go about that.”

Dunkirk welcomes ‘frictionless’ free fares

The French city of Dunkirk introduced free public transport in 2018, shortly after launching a completely redesigned network.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Wellington’s rail network isn’t known for its reliability, with bus replacements common.

According to a survey conducted one year after the free fares were introduced, there was a 65% increase in use during weekdays, and a 125% increase on weekends.

Half of those surveyed said their public transport use had increased since it was made free, half of which had ditched their car for public transport. About 10% actually sold their vehicle as a result.

“My car was getting old, it needed major repairs, so I gave it up and I told myself, the new bus network is coming, I’ll see how it goes,” one man said, according to France24. “In the end, I don’t need it – I do everything by bus and on foot.”

Dunkirk’s free fares also had an impact on walking, but in contrasting ways.

For people who used to drive, walking increased by about 20%. But for those who already used public transport, they walked 13% less.

According to another case study by Eltis, users of the upgraded network were most impressed by how efficient and “frictionless” it was compared to before.

“People don’t have to worry about travel cards, cash or identification,” the study said. “The fact that public transport has become free and more efficient provides for the required multiplier effect necessary to promote multimodal practices, in an urban area strongly dominated by the individual car.”

The cost of network upgrades in Dunkirk came in at about $110m, and the annual loss in revenue with free fares was about $22m.

Free fares a ‘reasonable’ cost

Nash believes it is affordable for Wellington to introduce free fares, saying the cost is worth it for the environmental benefits, and what could be improved access throughout the region.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Because Wellington already has good uptake of public transport, Thomas Nash and Tamatha Paul believe free fares would be well received.

He said the total cost of operating the public transport network of buses, trains and ferries, was about $300m a year.

Waka Kotahi, the New Zealand Transport Agency, pays for about 40% of that cost, and councils pay about 30% more.

That leaves roughly 30% of the cost coming from user fares, about $100m each year.

“I think it is reasonable for a proportion of public transport to come from rates,” Nash says. “And I think that should continue, because if you're in a small town and you don't have much public transport, then you wouldn't expect to be paying a lot of your rates for public transport.

“If you're in Wellington or Auckland, and there's lots of public transport, then it's reasonable to expect that you are paying some rates towards that.”

He says some funding should also come from the National Land Transport Fund, because the benefits of the free fares – mainly climate benefits – would be felt across the country.

Paul agreed.

“Central government definitely have a role in funding it, because the reality is that cities and those of us living in cities who take up public transport, the benefits are going to benefit everybody,” Paul said.

“That's going to benefit your rural farmer who can still drive his ute because we're all offsetting his emissions by taking the bus.”

She said the government should be funding free public transport would be universal, unlike policies such as the clean car discount.

“EV discounts only really benefit the people who can already afford an EV,” Paul said. “Free public transport is more universal. You think about the number of people who would benefit from it, then it’s obvious.”

The government has earmarked $2.6b to be spent on public transport in the 2021-2024 cycle through the National Land Transport Fund. Further investment is on the cards when the Budget is announced on Thursday.