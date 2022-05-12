Blocked by the boss: Wellington councillors can't see legal advice on big issues

Legal experts have questioned the Wellington City Council boss’s assertion she is within her rights in withholding external legal advice to councillors on some of Wellington’s thorniest issues.

Councillor Iona Pannett has confirmed in the past days she was refused legal advice, held by the council, as she sought to block an airport expansion. Councillor Diane Calvert said she was blocked from legal advice as she questioned the city’s rates, and Fleur Fitzsimons used her own money in 2020 after she was refused legal advice in central library plans.

Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow maintains the legal right to disperse information is hers to make and councillors did not necessarily have the legal right to see external council legal advice.

But Dr Dean Knight, a local government expert at Victoria University of Wellington, said councillors’ access to unfiltered legal opinion was “a precious right that comes by dint of their office and role as local governors”.

Sharing legal advice within an organisation did not waive legal professional privilege or create other legal difficulties, Knight said.

“The legal advice is commissioned in the name of the organisation, not individual officers, and it follows in my view that legal advice is able to be requested and seen by elected members.”

Wellington lawyer Graeme Edgeler said there were cases when legal advice could be withheld from public but only a few – such as employment matters – when it could rightly be withheld from councillors, who were effectively members of the council's governing board.

The issues in question were seemingly within the scope of information that could be shown to councillors, he said.

McKerrow said that under government legislation, she had the role of determining the release of information. It was up to her to make sure councillors were properly briefed and that the council protected its legal position.

“In these circumstances, I’ve made the decision not to provide the written external advice to councillors, but to ensure councillors are well-informed on the legal and other risks through the reports and through the advice of our general counsel,” she said.

“This advice stands on its own.”

Deciding whether to share legal advice changed depending on circumstances, she said.

Pannett, with Deputy Mayor Sarah Free, is filing a notice of motion in Thursday’s Planning and Environment Committee meeting calling for opposition to the airport expansion in light of the climate emergency and the impact of carbon emissions from flights. The council is a 34% shareholder in the airport.

Council papers show that it sought external legal advice on the notice which “may be unlawful and may expose Council to judicial review”. It was also “arguably unlawful” for the council to agree to the notice which would remove support for the expansion.

Pannett confirmed she had tried to get that legal advice from council – only paraphrased in council papers – and this was refused.

Calvert said the council twice in April rejected her requests for independent legal advice received in response to her questioning rating policy interpretation by staff and Mayor Andy Foster.

Fitzsimons, also a lawyer, was in 2020 involved in a battle with the council and Foster about what to do about the Wellington central library, which has closed due to earthquake fears. Her request to get the council’s legal advice was refused.

“The starting point should be that legal advice is shared with councillors,” she said.