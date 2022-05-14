Rhombus: Ready to 'Treat you so right' again

Rhombus release their first song in over a decade with "Treat You So Right" (feat. TK Paradza and Lisa Tomlins) ahead of new album After Party.

Singer TK Paradza said he was unaware that his lecturer at Victoria University, Thomas Voyce, was a founding member of Wellington dub reggae mainstays Rhombus...but his father was.

“I had no idea he was part of Rhombus. I had to look it up,” Paradza said.

Paradza said it didn’t take long for him to understand the group’s “legendary” status in Aotearoa, but it really hit home when his father got in touch after a chance meeting with Voyce who commented on the African jazz rock he was blasting in his Uber cab.

“He called me up and said ‘you didn’t tell me you’d been working with Rhombus, good work, keep it up’,” Paradza said.

Paradza, formerly of boy-band Titanium, fronts Treat You So Right, the Wellington dub reggae collective’s first single in over a decade, in the lead up to the release of new album After Party at the end of the month.

Supplied TK Paradza says he didn’t realise his lecturer at Victoria University, Thomas Voyce was a founding member of Rhombus until Voyce asked if he’d like to jam.

Treat You So Right lays Paradza’s and, long-time Rhombus collaborator, Lisa Tomlins’ understated yet uplifting vocals over the big, sound system bass and classic reggae tones that will be instantly familiar to fans all over the country.

“It’s the type of music you can enjoy just sitting down having a beer or you can go crazy on the dance floor,” Paradza said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Long-time Rhombus collaborator, Lisa Tomlins adds her soulful vocals to the new Rhombus single Treat You So Right.

Thomas Voyce said he was regularly “blown away” by Paradza’s work but waited until he saw the opportunity to bring him into the Rhombus fold.

“All I knew was that this guy was a super talent in my class. I just kept it in the back of my mind,” Voyce said

After touring in support of Rhombus’ fourth album in 2010, the collective had focused primarily on their individual careers, family life and lower key sound system gigs until co-founder Simon Rycroft returned from the Netherlands in 2019.

“It’s been a long time between drinks,” Voyce said.

Supplied Simon Rycroft and Thomas Voyce of Rhombus in 2008. Voyce said the group scaled back to focus on family and individual careers until Rycroft returned to Wellington in 2019.

Voyce said he felt Treat You So Right’s hybrid of Jamaican influences and Paradza’s “rootsy, rhythm and blues” vocal sound was a great starting point for what fans would hear in the upcoming album. Voyce said planning was underway for Paradza and Tomlins to join Rhombus onstage for some long overdue summer shows.

“It’s that sound system thing with heavy bass, sing-along melodies, the vinyl and electronics. We’re really excited to share what we’ve been doing,” Voyce said.