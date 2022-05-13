Wellington Airport cans pedestrian crossing case after High Court failure

Traffic lights are reportedly the preferred option for a pedestrian crossing on Wellington's Cobham Drive on State Highway 1.

Wellington Airport has canned its court case against the Cobham Dr pedestrian crossing, a week after High Court’s refusal to grant an interim injunction.

Airport chief executive Matt Clarke in a statement said the judicial review case had been withdrawn because it was time to focus on the bigger transport issues for Wellington.

“Prolonged legal action won’t benefit anyone now that construction has been allowed to begin,” he said.

In the High Court the airport argued the construction on the pedestrian crossing – which was scheduled to begin this week – should be halted.

Let's Get Wellington Moving/Supplied The proposed Cobham Drive crossing on SH1 near the ASB Sports Centre. Artists impression by Let's Get Wellington Moving. (File photo)

It said there would be inconvenience to locals, businesses and airport users once construction started.

In her interim decision, Justice Christine Grice said the delay for motorists was not enough for the airport to have a position to protect legally.

The pedestrian crossing and speed limit changes on Cobham Dr were a safety measure planned as part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving. In the past 10 years, 528 crashes have happened on the route from Ngauranga Gorge to the airport, killing two people and seriously injuring 16 people.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving chairperson Dave Brash said it was a good thing the airport had dropped its legal action.

“Now we can move on and work with the airport, instead of arguing about a pedestrian crossing.”

He hoped they would be able to build bridges and receive valuable input from the airport on mass rapid transit and other transport plans to help the region move away from private vehicle transport.

Work on the Cobham Dr crossing would begin “any day now”.

Waka Kotahi systems design manager Kesh Keshaboina said the agency was looking forward to delivering a signalised crossing to keep people safe and welcomed the airport’s decision to stop its judicial review.

Supplied The proposed Cobham Drive crossing in Wellington received pushback from some industry leaders. (Artist's impression)

Wellington City councillor Iona Pannett, who on Thursday asked her colleagues to oppose the airport’s expansion into the Miramar Golf Course, said it was good to see the company being responsive to sustainability issues. The council owns 34% of the airport.

She hoped, moving forward, the airport would show how its work fitted with the city’s goals of encouraging sustainable and active transport.

The Wellington City Council is a stakeholder in Let’s Get Wellington Moving, along with Waka Kotahi and Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Once built, the Cobham Dr pedestrian crossing will be the only crossing on a 1.8-kilometre stretch of road. It will connect the Evans Bay shared path to the communities and schools on the other side of Cobham Dr.

The proposal has been controversial, with many in the community opposed due to traffic congestion along the route and some groups favouring a proposal for a crossing bridge over the road.

SUPPLIED Matt Clarke, CEO of Wellington Airport, said they wanted to move on from the court case and work constructively with Let’s Get Wellington Moving. (File photo)

“We still think an overpass would have been a much better and safer solution, and this had strong support from Wellingtonians and businesses. It would avoid the need for a crossing on State Highway 1, which can only add to congestion,” Clarke said.

The airport wanted to “work constructively with Let’s Get Wellington Moving as they develop plans for mass rapid transit and other key projects”. He hoped they would “carefully” listen to residents and the business community going forward.

“We all have a strong shared interest in improving our transport network to create a more liveable and sustainable city.”

There was progress for Let’s Get Wellington Moving on Friday, with the appointment of a new programme director after a “frustrating” year-long search.

Otago Regional Council chief executive Sarah Gardner was chosen for the role. Brash said Gardner had “real, deep experience” and team-building skills which meant she was up to the challenge.

Gardner, who was born in Wellington and raised her family there, said she was “thrilled” and Let’s Get Wellington Moving was “one of the biggest and boldest programmes of work currently undertaken in Aotearoa”.