Palestinian commemoration ruled out after Wellington Mayor pulls pin

Members of the Wellington Palestinian community are upset that their flag colours will not light up the Micheal Fowler Centre on Monday, May 16.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster vetoed a plan to light up the Michael Fowler Centre in the colours of the Palestinian flag after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) expressed concerns about Israeli sensitivities.

The projection, driven by Wellington City councillor Tamatha Paul, was to mark a national commemoration of Palestine, and had been ready to go ahead on Monday until Foster took advice from Mfat and was told the act “could be construed as state recognition” of Palestine.

Nakba​ Day, which means catastrophe in Arabic, commemorates the estimated 700,000 people who fled or were driven from their homes in what is now Israel during the 1948 war. New Zealand does not officially recognise Palestine as a state.

Foster stood by his decision on Sunday and said Mfat told him displaying the Palestinian colours could result in complaints from the Israeli ambassador and other Israeli groups. Mfat made it clear it was his choice but strongly urged him to cancel the projection.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Nadia Abu-Shanab from the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa in front of the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington, which was due to be lit in the colours of the Palestinian flag before Wellington Mayor Andy Foster cancelled it.

Foster confirmed he did not seek outside advice during recent decisions to light the centre in Ukrainian and trans colours.

“It is very weak-kneed,” said Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa national chairperson John Minto. “I would urge the council to look at this again.”

On Sunday Minto emailed Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta to ask her to override the “outrageous” Mfat interference.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is bigger than the venal, self-serving advice of cowardly Mfat officials,” his email said.

Stuff Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa national chairperson John Minto accused the council of being “weak-kneed”.

Mahuta’s office referred questions to Mfat, which sent a statement saying New Zealand took a “principled and balanced approach” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

”Mfat’s recommendation was that support for the day would not align with Aotearoa New Zealand’s commitment to a two-state solution and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike, nor would it support the Middle East peace process.”

supplied/Stuff The Palestinian flag was flown outside the New Plymouth City Council on May 15, after a request from local PSNA activists.

A Mfat spokesperson said it had been approached by Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington city councils.

Minto confirmed events on council property in Auckland and Christchurch went ahead as planned on Sunday.

Nadia Abu-Shanab​, from the Palestine Solidarity Network in Wellington, said Israel's treatment of Palestinians was apartheid. Lighting the Michael Fowler Centre up was one way to show support for Palestine but “we continue to get censured”.

Rosa Woods/Stuff “We are more than comfortable to recognise injustices in Ukraine but we are reluctant to show solidarity with Palestine,’” councillor Tamatha Paul said. (File photo)

“My cousins and young people in Palestine are not able to live a life of dignity. They live under the threat of violence constantly. They can’t move freely,” she said.

Wellington had a separate event on Sunday at Cuba St’s Thistle Hall, which is owned and partially funded by the council but is independently run by a board of trustees.

Paul said the Michael Fowler Centre event was initially approved by council-controlled organisation WellingtonNZ.

Ariel Schalit/AP Mourners hold a banner depicting slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh as they walk from the Old City of Jerusalem to her burial site on Friday.

But she got a call from Foster on Saturday saying the event was cancelled.

“We are more than comfortable to recognise injustices in Ukraine but we are reluctant to show solidarity with Palestine,” Paul said.

This year’s event carried extra significance after the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank, she said.

The Embassy of Israel in Wellington could not be reached for comment but Zionist Federation of New Zealand President Rob Berg said having the flag displayed on a public building in the capital city would cause distress to Israeli people.

“It doesn't help promote peace,” he said, though confirmed that the action in New Zealand in itself would be highly unlikely to have any actual impact in Palestine or Israel.