4.7 quake rattles Wellington, felt in Auckland

The magnitude 4.7 earthquake which rattled Wellington on Sunday was centred off the Kāpiti Coast.

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake that rattled Wellington on Sunday morning was felt as far away as Auckland.

GeoNet’s initial recording had the 4.7 quake at a depth of 28km, 25km west of Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast. It happened at 8.13am on Sunday.

GeoNet recorded more than 13,000 people who felt the quake within 15 minutes on Sunday morning.

Most were in the lower North Island or upper South Island but there were reports from people who felt it in Auckland and Christchurch.

GeoNet says the shake was comparable to the vibrations of a light truck driving past.

