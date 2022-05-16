Rottweiler that left woman's finger hanging off 'not menacing', owner claims

Marion Sturm explains how Paige hates her muzzle, and should not be classified as a menacing dog (Video first published in 2017).

The owner of a 60kg Rottweiler dog which bit a woman and left her finger “hanging off” is not menacing, its Wellington owner says.

Colin Wood was walking his 5-year-old dog Lomu in Miramar last October when it bit a passing woman and pulled her to the ground.

Photos supplied to the Wellington City Council Regulatory Processes committee, which this week has to decide whether Lomu is menacing, show the woman had a deep laceration to her left hand and her skin had been torn back to expose tendons.

The woman, whose name was redacted, later reported being able to see bone, and a passerby who stopped to help said her finger was “hanging off”.

Her victim impact statement showed she needed three hours of surgery, that she may need more, she has two plates in her hand, and she had been told her hand may never fully heal.

Lomu was soon after declared to be a menacing dog by the council, meaning it had to be muzzled when in public and be microchipped.

A range of factors, including the seriousness of the attack, the likelihood of another attack, breed characteristics and observed aggression, are looked at when the council assigns a “risk level” rating to a dog. Nine to 29 means a menacing classification, 30 to 36, means dangerous and 37 or more can lead to prosecution. Lomu was given a rating of 48.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Colin Wood, with his 60kg Rottweiler, Lomu, who caused severe damage to a woman's hand but is, according to Wood, not menacing.

The council’s legal team is looking at prosecution.

But Wood said his young grandson played with Lomu without incident and the dog did not “attack” the woman, though did bite her accidentally.

Wood said he was picking up dog poo in a park when the woman approached. Lomu grabbed her sleeve, which covered her hand. Wood said he pulled Lomu off, unaware that her hand was in his mouth.

This was what caused the damage, he said.

When he was approached on Sunday, Wood said had offered to pay all medical bills though that had not been accepted.

Council records showed Wood told officials: “If he attacked the outcome would have been totally different. The dog just grabbed her jersey sleeve and unfortunately caught the bottom of her hand. He released her when requested.”

He will this week argue to the council that Lomu was a family dog with no previous incidents, that he spent most of his time in a fenced property and was kept on a lead when on the deck so should not be deemed menacing.