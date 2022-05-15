New bus boarding platforms set up in Newtown, Wellington

Work has started on a raised platform for cyclists and bus pedestrians outside Wellington Hospital on Riddiford St.

The first of several new bus boarding platforms made from recycled plastic has been installed on Riddiford St in the Wellington suburb of Newtown.

The modular platforms are footpath-height and allow people to get on and off buses safely and cross the new bike lanes to the footpath.

The platforms were part of Wellington City Council’s Newtown-to-city bus and bike improvements which the council hoped would make it safer and easier for people to travel in low-carbon ways.

The platforms have been used in Washington DC, New York, Los Angeles and Portland in the United States, and Canada, Spain, France and Ireland. But their use in Wellington marks the first time they’ve been installed in Aotearoa.

They work by allowing cyclists to ride up low ramps over the platforms, with signs and red markings showing where cyclists need to slow down, take particular care or give way to pedestrians.

Five new platforms were being assembled along Riddiford St and Adelaide Rd between Mein and Hall streets and the Basin Reserve, according to the council.