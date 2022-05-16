Patience gone for Māhanga Bay protest in Wellington

An occupation at Mahanga Bay in Wellington has morphed from being anti-mandates to an unwanted stance on the sale of Māori land at Shelly Bay.

Patience has run out for those affected by the occupation of Māhanga Bay which is nearing its three-month anniversary with reports of historic sites dug up and volunteers chased up trees by dogs.

"What is the plan for ending this illegal camp?," Dan Henry, from Predator Free Miramar, said when he wrote to the Wellington City Council, Police, Land Information NZ (Linz), the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, Rongotai MP Paul Eagle and others on Saturday.

“Are we waiting for sea-level rise to float them out? At this rate, I think the climate crisis will beat you to the punch.”

Occupation leader Te Pou Raukawakawa – legal name Dylan Budd – claims the occupation predates the 23-day occupation of and around Parliament but regulars to the Miramar site say it only became noticeable when the city occupation ended on March 2 and some moved to Māhanga Bay to the irritation of locals.

READ MORE:

* Wellington's Shelly Bay occupation appeared over – but maybe not quite

* Wellington's Shelly Bay occupation officially over after 525 days

* Wellington's Mahanga Bay occupiers say they are in it for the long haul



The Parliament occupation was mostly in opposition to Covid-19 mandates but the Māhanga occupation appears to mostly be in opposition to Māori land sales – most notably at nearby Shelly Bay.

Raukawakawa could not be reached for comment on Monday but recently emailed saying his group had volunteered to help Predator Free Miramar with its pest-eradication.

KEVIN STENT Māhanga Bay occupation leader Te Pou Raukawakawa says the occupation predates the end of the 23-day Parliament protest.

Henry, who has led a largely-successful programme to eradicate pests from the Miramar Peninsula, has opposed the occupation due to it hindering the programme, outlined some of his issues in the Saturday email.

“We have had volunteer trappers attacked by dogs. We have had contractors to Predator Free Wellington chased up trees by dogs. We've had cyclists and pedestrians abused as they pass the site,” he said.

“We've seen a seal killed and skinned. Our volunteer trapping network is now missing three traps – all from the immediate area around the camp.

Supplied The main part of the Māhanga Bay occupation is inside a fenced off compound, on Massey Rd property owned by Niwa

“We've got digging going on at the historic Kau Point gun battery and at a historic dam in the creek above Māhanga Bay. And we've had people move into Fort Ballance, and people setting up home at the Kau Point range-finder post.”

He alleged the various groups had failed to take action and had given variations on the line, “our people are working on it”, when he tried to find out what was happening.

Niwa, which owns the occupation land, did not immediately respond on Monday but spokeswoman Jessica Rowley last week confirmed the occupiers had not been trespassed. “[Niwa] is still working with the authorities to resolve the situation as soon as possible,” she said.

Police, in a written statement on Monday, said they were continuing to monitor the situation and working with other groups to reach a “peaceful resolution” to the occupation.

Linz crown property head Sonya Wikitera said Fort Ballance was the only affected area they directly managed and they were working with police to remove the occupiers.

The council, Eagle and the Department of Conservation were also approached for comment on Monday.

Henry confirmed on Sunday he had no substantial responses from his email over the weekend. He understood the dog that had chased people had since been taken away by animal control.