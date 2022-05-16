New 81-room 'Microtel' to open in inner city Wellington

Microtel by Wyndham Wellington Central is set to open on Vivian St later this year. This is example of what a room will look like.

A new 81-room hotel is set to open in the heart of Wellington city later this year.

Microtel by Wyndham Wellington Central is a new build situated on Vivian St by New Zealand-based developer Stonewood Group, owned by the Chow brothers.

It is the second hotel to open under the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brand in Wellington, following the opening of Ramada Suites by Wyndham on Taranaki St last June.

Google Maps 25 Vivian St, where Microtel by Wyndham Wellington Central is set to open later this year.

Joon Aun Ooi, president Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Asia Pacific, said the new hotel would tap into “pent-up travel demand” catering to corporate and leisure travellers looking for a simple and seamless travel experience.

“Looking ahead, we will have three unique brands located in the city of Wellington to cater to all types of travellers looking for an economy, midscale, or lifestyle accommodation options while taking advantage of the city’s major corporate and leisure hubs.”

Microtel by Wyndham will be the 16th hotel to open in New Zealand under the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brand. It will be operated by Marsden Group.

“Our ongoing partnership with Wyndham remains strong and we hope to roll out the Microtel by Wyndham brand in other regions of New Zealand in the coming years,” Marsden Group director Michael Osborne said.