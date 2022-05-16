Need a bus in Tawa? Order it to your door thanks to Wellington transport trial

On-demand public transport has launched in Wellington for the first time, part of a 12-month Metlink trial in the suburb of Tawa. Pictured: Regional Councillor Roger Blakeley, left, and driver Junior Faalili Tiatia.

On-demand public transport has launched in Wellington as a 12-month Metlink trial gets under way in the suburb of Tawa.

Using a mobile phone app designed by Via, people in Tawa can order rides from small buses operating without set routes between flexible pick-up and drop-off locations, or “virtual stops”.

Starting at $2.50, rides are paid for using a credit or debit card registered with the Via app, the same platform used in Timaru.

Greater Wellington Regional Council’s transport committee chairperson Roger Blakeley said the trial showed the council’s public transport wing was moving with the times.

Monday’s launch represented Metlink’s commitment to developing an “intelligent, accessible and integrated network that better serves the region’s commuters”, he said.

Redwood and Linden train stations and Tawa’s CBD are key stops during peak hours (weekdays 6.30am to 9am and 4pm to 6pm).

Off-peak (9am to 4pm weekdays and all weekend) passengers can travel anywhere in Tawa, including to important community destinations such as shops, supermarkets and medical centres.

The app provides real-time bookings and trip information, directing users to the nearest virtual stop to be picked up at an agreed time.

Supplied Let's Get Wellington Moving has plans for light rail or bus rapid transit through Wellington.

Metlink would take what it learned from the trial with a view to piloting similar services elsewhere in the region, to bridge gaps between public transport hubs, isolated suburbs and sparsely populated areas, Blakeley said.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said children under the age of 5 rode for free on the 17-seater buses, which could also carry wheelchair passengers.

“We can add more virtual stops and adjust bus numbers as required,” Gain said.

With a fleet of five buses for the trial, service operator Mana was confident its drivers could pick up most passengers within about 10 minutes of ordering a ride.

“This trial brings together our highly skilled workforce with the latest digital technology to create an enjoyable customer experience that also connects passengers to the regional rail network,” Mana chief executive Craig Chin said.

Tawa Community Board chairperson Robyn Parkinson said she was delighted with Metlink's response to local transport needs.

“Tawa residents wanted public transport to hillside and outlying areas. The board made pushing for this a priority two years ago and is pleased to have worked closely with Metlink on the new service.”

Customers can download the Via app for free from their mobile device’s app store or by visiting metlink.org.nz/ondemand