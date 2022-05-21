Ross Giblin, Stuff photographer for 45 years, hangs up his camera

The peace of sleepy Pinehaven, Upper Hutt was shattered when a herd of bulls - fresh from a night tangled in bush - marauded through their gardens. Ross Giblin was there to catch the action, and win awards for his troubles.

Ross Giblin walked into The Evening Post in 1976, a 19-year-old trainee photographer who was given a couple of days with the older hands, then thrown to it with a few rolls of film.

Some 45 years – and numerous technological leaps – later, Giblin on Friday hung up his digital camera – and his drone and Go-Pro and the other accoutrements of a professional photographer – or “visual journalist,” as we call them now. With that, he brings to an end a career that started at The Evening Post, which became The Dominion Post, and ended under the Stuff umbrella.

Name any big event in Wellington – and many around New Zealand – in those 45 years, and Giblin was probably there. Homosexual law reform. The Springbok tours. Numerous elections. The Christchurch and Kaikōura quakes. The list could run for pages.

Meanwhile, the list of awards that Giblin has won easily fills a page if not more (at some stage he stopped recording them).

This career all happened thanks to his first job as a photographer at the Post Office, which could best be described as an exercise in public service tedium.

Even a job as a news photographer seemed better. From that first day in 1976, it was made very clear he had to come back with a photo, no matter what the difficulties were or how bad the light was. And that photo had better be sharp.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Self-portrait by staff visual journalist Ross Giblin reading The Dominion Post at the breakfast table. The portrait has been shot looking into the focusing screen of a Nikon F2 which is one of Giblin’s earliest cameras. Giblin is retiring from Stuff after 45 years of taking photos and videos.

“It was pretty much being thrown in the deep end and you either sank or swam,” Giblin recalled this week, when he could no longer evade this reporter’s insistence that he had to sit down and talk about himself.

Evidently, he swam. For 45 straight years.

I have worked with him for nearly 12 of those years. Together we have chased runaway bulls through suburban Upper Hutt. We once hid out in a small apartment while police broke down the neighbouring door in a hostage situation.

We have knocked on many doors, covered tragedies, and talked to grief-stricken parents. We have covered nice stories too.

Anyone who has worked with Giblin could tell similar stories. They could also recount how, as technology changed from developing black and white film in dark rooms, to working with drones and digital video, he adapted with them.

In his final days of that career, Giblin trawled his own memory, boxes of old photos and digital files to choose some of his favourite photos.

“I have kind of chosen a representation of the variety we do. There is the hard news, completely unpredictable. Then you go to some community event not expecting anything,” he said of his collection.

“It can take a lot of looking but out of that you may just get a gem. Sometimes, like the dancer, it is set up. It is your imagination and just working and working until you get the shot you want.”

“This was my favourite photo ever.”

The year was 1978 and he was on a Navy frigate heading to the sub-Antarctic Islands through ferocious storms.

After a dramatic high seas rescue and conditions so fierce that the reporter refused to go on, Giblin arrived at Bounty Island – “one of the most remote places on the earth” – and was left to roam among the wildlife for an hour or so.

The Salvin’s Mollymawks​ were everywhere. It would take him a couple of years to enter it in awards but, when he did, this image was named runner-up in the composition and form section of the BBC Wildlife Photo of the Year competition, the premiere global award for wildlife photography.

The image went on to be published all over the world. “I have been trying to get back to sub-Antarctica since,” he says.

Fast-forward to this century and through a transition from a daily paper to 24-hour rolling news coverage.

“Although I have been in the ‘same job forever’ it was always evolving, always a bit crazy, always unpredictable and with some great moments when everything came together to tell great visual stories,” he says.

Welcome to the scenes outside and around Parliament early in 2022 as a 23-day anti-vaccine mandate occupation got towards its violent end.

On this day, police had been installing concrete bollards when Giblin came across a woman with two children, visibly distressed.

Another child, further back and obscured, was in a state of true hysteria. That photo was never filed. This one was.

The Dominion Post had just formed in 2002 from the amalgamation of once-rival papers The Evening Post and The Dominion.

It was the lead-up to an Australia vs All Blacks rugby game and the news bosses wanted a photo of rugby great Jonah Lomu relaxing on the beach. (It was winter and raining.)

Instead, Giblin crawled into the back of Lomu’s Audi station wagon as the rain poured down.

“He was really good. I said ‘I have this crazy idea’. He got right into it. That is what I love about some people – they really go for it.”

Walking on to a demolition site unannounced for a modelling shoot in 2022 would require all sorts of head office approvals and health and safety briefings. Not in the 1980s.

“I wanted the clothes and the model and a grungy looking background.”

Towards the end one of the workers agreed to pose as well. The photo worked well but her shoes were ruined.

“I was fortunate to spend the first 15 years shooting black and white film and developing the pictures in the darkroom,” Giblin says.

“There was tension and excitement watching a good photo appear in the developer bath and disappointment if a great shot was ruined by a small detail.

“There is beauty in a great black and white print as the true essence of the subject is revealed without the distraction of colour.”

It was Tītahi Bay, Porirua, in December of 1984 and a man with a gun was holed up near a house after going to the local Post Office and brandishing his gun.

The photo came at the end of the siege as the man was led out by police, his arms out in a Jesus pose.

“Somehow I managed to get in close enough to get that. It is quite rare now to get past all the police cordons,” he recalls. “I used to get threatened with arrest for getting too close to the action. I never got arrested.”

At first glance it could be any seaside photo. A young boy on the beach being comforted by a woman. But it is the boots that tell the story.

A man, believed to be the boy’s father, had drowned while out snorkelling off Wellington’s Island Bay. It was January 1995.

The boy sat alone on the beach and a woman, seemingly a stranger, came to comfort him as the father’s ownerless boots sat nearby.

It hasn’t all been grim of course. Take Winston Peters post-seashore and seabed debate in 2004. He was taken to Oriental Bay to the point where the seabed and foreshore met.

“The waves came up and got close to his shoe and that is when I got the shot. It was his reaction that made the photo.”

The image would become known as the “dog poo on my shoe photo” and Peters would buy the rights to use it on his billboards.

If Peters and the wave was thanks to luck, Mellisa Moon and the moon was about tenacity. Moon was in 2001 the New Zealand mountain running champion and New Zealand athlete of the year.

She was also game for adventure. So when Giblin asked her to get up at the crack of dawn for a photo with the moon, there she was atop a hill near Tītahi Bay. Alas, the technology wasn’t up to it.

He called her a year later. Again she was game – this time for an evening shot in Tawa.

“I was more prepared, with better equipment and an assistant. It required perfect conditions,” he says. “When we got there, there was cloud. There was huge, huge pressure. The heavens cleared, the flash fired properly.”

British novelist, Member of Parliament, London Mayoral candidate and – in later years – convicted criminal Jeffrey Archer visited Wellington in the 1980s.

The reason for the visit, or exactly which Wellington hotel room the photo was shot in, have been lost to history.

The photo though has survived: “God knows what I had done but I obviously got a reaction.”

Dance, by definition, is about movement. How do you show that in a static photo? Here is one answer.

It is a highly technical photo, using a very long shutter speed with a flash to freeze her face.

It was taken in 2011 of Chilton St James student Eddie Brunton, then a 15-year-old trainee dancer with the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

If the dancer was about taking the time with technology, others are about a unique moment and being ready to capture it. It was Eid Open Day, marking the end of Ramadan at the Newlands Community Centre, when two woman noticed each other but were both at a loss about where they knew each other from.

This was the moment, Nida Shaikh, on the left, realised Meerza Iqbal, on the right, worked at the school where she dropped her children off each day.

“I usually see her in the early morning when I’m in my pyjamas,” Shaikh said.

There was a time The Dominion Post photographers spent much of each weekend covering rugby and this weekend, of a Jubilee Cup match, was just another one of those. The notable aspect of this day in 2010 was the mud.

“I spent a long time just focusing on getting a muddy shot. I Ignored the rest of the game really.”

And, finally, the man himself: One photo shows him as a young man behind the lens. The exact date, or location, is unknown. It is clearly in the black and white era. Likely a cricket match.

The second (inspired by a photo taken by former colleague Andrew Gorrie), is a self portrait taken just last weekend, with Giblin reading that day’s The Dominion Post inside the viewfinder of one of his first cameras, a Nikon F2. No Photoshop was used.

“The camera and a press pass have allowed me to get to amazing places, see incredible events and meet a high variety of people,” Giblin says.

“I’ve crawled along sewer pipes, been to some of the world’s remotest islands, climbed the masts of tall ships in storms. But it is the people who open up and allow their story to be told who are the true heroes of the media.”

There are countless reporters and a multitude of editors and news bosses who could wax lyrical about working with Giblin.

Richard MacLean – these days the voice of the Wellington City Council – was a cub reporter at The Evening Post in the 1980s.

MacLean was the one who wrote the words about the child on Island Bay beach with his drowned father’s shoes.

There were many big personalities in the newsroom but the photographers were the “cool dudes”, MacLean said this week.

“Ross, however, was the coolest of all – he was invariably calm and unflappable even in the most stressful of situations,” MacLean recalls.

“I remember attending hideous car crashes, house fires, protest marches, sinking ships and all sorts of other dramas – and Ross never failed to deliver the best dramatic shots.”

Ross Giblin, we know you’ll be mortified by this story, but please know this: We will miss you and your professionalism and your eye and your calm under fire. Enjoy your retirement.