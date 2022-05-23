5000 Wellington homeowners could soon find it easier to expand

Aylton Jamieson's fees to use council land on his Hargreaves St, Mt Cook, Wellington house are set to jump from $960 a year to $1839.

The Wellington City Council, facing a backlash as it looks to double encroachment fees for about 5000 homes, is looking at easier ways for homeowners to buy council land on the edge of their properties.

On Hargreaves St in the Wellington suburb of Mount Cook, Aylton Jamieson’s road encroachment fee –for a 60-square-metre section of council-owned land between the footpath and his front door – will rise from $919 to $1839 per year under the proposed fee hike. The previous owners had been told there was no charge for using the land, he said.

Jamieson is one of numerous people this week submitting to the council opposing the proposal in its annual plan to double the cost of road encroachment fees – a fee paid by homeowners to use council land and often used for decks, gardens, garages, or paths.

The council estimates there are around 5000 Wellington properties paying the encroachment fees – all now set to double in annual cost from $13.33 per square metre to $26.66.

Jamieson said he and some neighbours, who also had encroachment land, tried to buy it off the council a few years ago.

The process would have cost about $20,000, plus the price of the land, and he would have lost the $20,000 if the council chose not to sell.

Councillor Rebecca Matthews, chair of the long term plan committee, believed the best solution for many would be for the council to sell the surplus land. That could also create room for more housing.

The council was already looking for ways to bring the estimated $20,000 cost down and to make it faster, she said. There would also need to be some legislative change from central government to bring the costs and time down.

The council would like to make the selling process easier, she said.

The fee-hike proposal was far from locked in. The increase was suggested because encroachment fees had not gone up in a decade except for to match inflation, she said.

Mayor Andy Foster said most of the delays in selling came down to the Local Government Act, which the council had lobbied successive governments to change. He understood it cost about $15,000 to $16,000 to apply for a “road stopping” and it could take up to 18 months to get an answer.

The council could make things easier by allowing multiple properties to apply to stop a road together and letting them share the cost.

Jamieson, in his written submission, alleged the council “conned ratepayers into building fences, garages and ‘structures’ on the basis that they would not be charged for encroachments”. His encroachment land was just a garden and some old fences.

“However, now that they have built those structures,[the council] is seeking to extract every last cent it can from these encroachments.”

He pointed out that the council could revoke the land with one month’s notice.

Jason McHerron, of Aro Valley, would have also liked to buy his encroachment land, where he and a neighbour recently built a double-garage, but said the process was too onerous. He also opposed the fee increase.

"We can't really escape," he said. "We can't find another council that is the competitor to buy our encroachment from."

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free, who sat out of votes on the topic as her eastern suburbs home had a garage on an encroachment, understood the fee hike would net the council about $2 million extra per year.

She believed the council should stagger the increases rather than a sudden doubling.

She understood that changing the process to sell surplus council land would need a legislation change but said there could be ways to streamline it.