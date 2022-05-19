Hutt Hospital strengthening rejected a decade before building ruled quake-prone

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry is demanding a commitment from Government to Hutt Hospital following it being classed as an earthquake risk

The Hutt Valley health board decided against strengthening its main hospital building a decade ago, despite a warning parts could collapse in an earthquake.

This week’s release of a report showing the Heretaunga block at Hutt Hospital is just 15 per cent of code led to the board confirming it would need to relocate its outpatients unit, maternity and post-natal services, radiology, burns unit, children’s ward, general surgery and gynaecology and the medical ward.

Hutt City Council has also now released documents showing it agreed in 2021 the building was OK to use, based on a 2011 assessment that found it was not officially not quake-prone, but highlighted the risk of “possible collapse of parts of the structure”.

Mathew Parr, the chief financial officer for Hutt Valley and Wellington health boards, on Thursday said the Hutt Valley board received advice about the block’s seismic resilience in 2012. This was sparked by the 2011 assessment.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Hutt Hospital's main building has been deemed earthquake prone and plans were under way to move patients out over time.

“Engineers assessed base isolation and strengthening systems, and provided a design for the DHB’s consideration. The work was not approved at the time as the building was not earthquake prone and would be addressed as part of future site development.”

The 2011 report had found it to be 43% of code for a new building. Those with earthquake ratings of less than 34% are considered earthquake prone.

The recent assessment was done as part of a planned review of the hospital network, he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry has called from more transparency from the local health board.

Documents released on Wednesday night by the council show it emailed the Hutt Valley District Health Board in December 2019, saying the Heretaunga block was potentially quake prone. The health board had one year to supply a new or existing engineering assessment of the building.

Council chief executive Jo Miller confirmed this deadline was missed and no extension was requested. It was eventually sent a 2011 seismic assessment undertaken by engineering firm Aurecon.

“The Heretaunga Block is not capable of resisting a full modern day code earthquake,” that 2011 report said.

It went on to note that “the nature of the failure mechanisms should be considered as we believe they could lead to sudden loss of capacity and possible collapse of parts of the structure”.

A subsequent letter from the council to health board in May 2021 confirmed that, based on this report, the building was not earthquake prone.

Miller said the council’s decision to accept the 2011 assessment was based on Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment guidance that old assessments were acceptable – even predating a 2017 change to building standards – as long as they met certain criteria, such as conforming to relevant standards and being done by a qualified engineer.

Mayor Campbell Barry said it was “frustrating” the health board had known of the new report for two months but, as far as he could tell, there had been no plans to relocate services or patients. The council could help find new locations but had not been asked, he said.