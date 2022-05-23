Wellingtonians come out to Eat, Drink, Play in hospitality bonanza

Attendees at the Eat, Drink, Play Gala Ball raised nearly $70,000 for the new Wellington Children’s Hospital on Saturday night.

When Eat, Drink, Play Director Jeremy Smith was finalising this year’s festival events during the red traffic light setting he admits he was “super worried”.

But since the festival opened on May 6 it had exceeded all his expectations.

“It’s gone a lot better than I’d hoped. We’re looking forward to a great final week and getting onto planning for next year,” Smith said.

By the time the festival wraps up on May 29, hospitality venues across the region would have hosted more than 125 performances, talks and tasting opportunities, kids and family events, themed nights and specially devised menus, meals and drinks.

Smith said the shift to orange happened at the right moment to allow Wellingtonians to get behind Eat, Drink, Play and the final week would round off a big month for the city’s hospitality and entertainment community.

“I’ve been so pleased that Wellington has embraced the festival. The creativity of the business owners has been incredible, the events have been so diverse,” Smith said.

The Eat, Drink, Play Gala Ball at Pipitea Marae sold out with days of being announced and on Saturday night the 350 attendees raised nearly $70,000 for the new Wellington Children’s Hospital.

“We couldn’t fit another person in,” Smith said.

He was also encouraged by the success of many of the special food and drink offerings throughout the festival and the potential of interactive features like Mojo coffee’s 10 out of 10 daily quizzes.

“They’re a key part of the festival that’s been really well received,” Smith said.

Supplied A reformed Boomshack band will play the Wellington Live Music Trail on the last weekend of the Eat, Drink, Play festival in May.

Music will be a major driver of the festival’s final week with The Wellington Live Music Trail opening on May 27. Performances by artists such as Julia Deans, a reformed Boomshack band, Seamus Johnson, Wallace, Peyton Morete, Danica Bryant and T-Bone Trio will link seven venues within walking distance of each other across the city.

Deans said her sold-out show at Meow would be one of her first opportunities to play “a normally spaced gig” in nearly two years.

“It’ll be great to see people out and about, socialising and enjoying each other’s company again,” Deans said.

Bill Hickman/Stuff The general manager of Jack Hackett’s bar, Kushla Mathie, said Eat, Drink, Play was a chance to fulfil plans that were put on hold by the cancellation of Cuba Dupa.

Not to be out-done, Jack Hackett’s Irish Pub would stage 11 hours of continuous music on May 28 with a New Orleans Street Party featuring street food and performances from high energy brass band Crash Bandihoot and 10 piece multicultural group Ras Judah and Culture Embassy.

Jack Hackett’s general manager Kushla Mathie said Eat, Drink, Play was a chance for the bar to fulfil plans that were put on hold by the cancellation of Cuba Dupa.

“All the fun we’ve missed out on in the last two years. It’s great to be a part of Eat, Drink, Play,” Mathie said.