Long, live the Irish jig: Dancers return for Capital City Feis

Nine-year-old Georgia May, of Wellington, takes to the Soundings Theatre stage at Te Papa as part of the Capital City Feis.

Dancers leapt across the stage at Soundings Theatre in Wellington at the weekend demonstrating high kicks and fast-paced footwork as part of The Capital City Feis Irish dancing competition.

Irish dancing is a style of traditional folk dancing which originated in Ireland over several centuries and includes both group and solo performances.

The Capital City Feis, run by Gregan Irish Dancers, was just one of many dancing competitions to be cancelled as a result of Covid-19 lockdowns and gathering restrictions.

Held at Te Papa Tongarewa on Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 Irish dancers relished the opportunity to dance in the first competition judged by an international adjudicator, Leanne Halloran of Sydney, in more than two years.

READ MORE:

* Young dancing queen turns on Irish charm for Celtic Illusion show

* Dancers set to bring the glitz, the glam and the groove down south

* Kaiapoi Irish dancer aiming higher

* Irish dancers bring modern music to St Patrick's Day celebrations



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington’s Alexandra Tait executes a high kick as part of the Capital City Feis.

Gregan founder and head teacher Laura Kelly said the weekend felt like a return for dancers “doing what they love”, performing on stage.

“We adjusted to restrictions by having classes and even some competitions via Zoom but there really is nothing like in-person competitions, judged by an international adjudicator who doesn't know any of the dancers and who can compare them to other dancers overseas,” Kelly said.

Dancer numbers dropped about 25% during the pandemic, the Traditional Irish Dancing Association of New Zealand had found, but numbers were on the rise again now restrictions had lifted.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Claire Giles, was one of more than 100 Irish, dancers who flocked to the capital for the competition.

Kelly said it had been a “fabulous” weekend and was great to be back with dancers from around the country, including some as young as 4-years-old.

“Irish people are very social, so it’s important to be able to get together and have that festival side of things,” she said.

Dancers were excited to be gearing up for the Traditional Irish Dancing Association of New Zealand to be held in October, the first time in two years.