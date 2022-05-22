Seven metre wave recorded off Wellington

Ōwhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle, here calling for the Wellington City Council to take action to stop waves damaging homes in 2021, said Sunday's waves were warned of.

A 7-metre wave was recorded off Wellington's South Coast as swells built up across an expanse of ocean and thundered into shore on Sunday.

It appeared southern bays communities were on Sunday spared damaging waves, though there were areas where stones and waves had washed over the road.

Ōwhiro Bay local Eugene Doyle, a past critic of a lack of warning from authorities about big waves, applauded the communication from Metservice and the Wellington City Council on Sunday.

Metservice meteorologist Peter Little said the large waves were caused by a long period of strong winds over large parts of the ocean south of New Zealand.

Greater Wellington Regional Council’s buoy off Baring Head recorded a 7-metre wave between 8am and 9am on Sunday. There were regular “significant waves” of about 4.5m.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Big waves at Houghton Bay on the Wellington South Coast.

The waves were expected to stay strong throughout Sunday.

Wellington, for the week ahead, was in for otherwise mostly fine weather, he said.

Interislander general manager Walter Rushbrook said none of its services had been cancelled due to the waves.

“However, we are monitoring conditions in Cook Strait closely and have advised passengers that crossings may be less smooth than usual.”

Bluebridge ferries were also running to schedule.