Iranian embassy ordered to pay $275,000 to tradie living in social housing

Wellington-based Iranian embassy staff did not turn up to court, where the embassy was ordered to pay almost $275,000 to a painter for unpaid work.

An Iranian man living in Wellington social housing with his young family has won almost $275,000 in a court case against his former homeland's embassy for unpaid renovation work.

The painter and his company cannot be named for legal reasons but court documents show he took legal action against the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran for work carried out at its premises in Wellington.

The embassy never fully paid the bills and now, after a court hearing, it is being made to pay up $274,932. The painter's lawyer, Chris Boys, confirmed the embassy had still not paid the money, which was now overdue.

Ambassador Mohammad Reza Mofatteh was not available for comment at the embassy in Roseneath on Monday but a woman at his Khandallah residence put him on the phone.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Roseneath, Wellington, has been told to pay a painter $275,000 in unpaid bills.

“There is diplomatic immunity for a diplomatic place – you cannot take any photos,” he said. He would not discuss the court findings.

Diplomatic immunity, laid down by the Geneva Convention, means overseas diplomats and their families cannot be prosecuted for most laws unless an exemption is granted.

Court documents show the painter carried out work for the embassy in January 2020, then in August the same year.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Iranian ambassador’s Khandallah property. He would not discuss the court case.

The bills were only partly paid. The painter took the embassy to court in April but the embassy did not attend.

Judge Kevin Kelly’s ruling pointed out concerns were raised about the embassy pleading diplomatic or consular immunity but, due to an earlier, related Disputes Tribunal application by the embassy – which was dismissed – this had been waived.

“There is no reasonable defence on the facts, or any other reasons why the defendant was not required to perform its contractual obligations,” Judge Kelly’s ruling said.

He ordered that, for the January 2020 work, the embassy pay the painter $56,690 for unpaid invoices, plus $1697 in interest. For the second lot of work, in August 2020, the embassy must pay $144,000 for unpaid “management work”, plus $3272 in interest.

David White/Stuff Former Malaysian diplomatic employee Muhammad Rizalman bin Ismail arrives at the High Court for his disputed facts hearing in Wellington in 2015.

It also had to pay $31,917 for buying building materials, plus $725 in interest, then a further $36,000 for “loss of chance” plus $631 in interest.

The painter, who lives with his young family in Wellington social housing, would not comment when approached on Monday.

The ambassador’s citing of diplomatic immunity has proven a thorny issue in previous Wellington cases.

In 2018, Eva Tvarozkova, deputy chief of mission for the European Union Delegation to New Zealand, ended her $1500-per-week rent of a house in Karaka Bay six months into a three-year lease.

Landlords Matthew Ryan and Rebecca Van Den Bos obtained a Tenancy Tribunal order awarding them $14,314.27.

But the order was overturned when diplomatic immunity was used to avoid paying the bill.

In 2014, Muhammad Rizalman bin Ismail indecently assaulted a woman in her Brooklyn home.

He had worked at the Malaysian High Commission but fled the country believing he was entitled to diplomatic protection before he was returned under extradition in 2015 and sentenced to nine months of home detention.

And in 2010, Australian Navy officer Mark Napier chose to waive his diplomatic immunity to face charges, which he pleaded guilty to, in the Wellington District Court after more than 40,000 child exploitation images were found on his computer.