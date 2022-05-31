Wellington company seeks to reinvent transport with electric moped

A Wellington-based motorcycle maker is trying to electrify the daily commute. Literally.

FTN Motion, which stands for “F... The Norm”, will have 100 of its electric motorbikes, a model called the “Streetdog,” hitting the streets in the next few months, before a second tranche of 300 bikes hit the market early next year.

The moped-class bikes – named after their “acting chief executive”, an adopted street dog named Mac – have a range of 100km and cost about 80 cents to charge. Unlike electric cars, they don’t require a special plug – the battery just pops out and plugs into the wall.

And the Streetdog rollicks around Wellington’s streets – hills and all.

Luke Sinclair and Kendall Bristow founded the company in 2020 with the goal of upending the transport market, and transforming people’s opinion of the humble scooter.

“It’s cool. I think it’s almost changing the way people think of their vehicles,” Sinclair said of the Streetdog.

“It’s kind of like, why do people buy Chuck Taylors [sneakers]? It’s more an expression of who you are. Instead of just transport from A to B, this is a way of making it your own.”

The bikes look a lot like an old school cafe racer, where side panels and guards were stripped away leaving the bare essentials of the bike. They come in dozens of potential colour combinations for the body, the stripes and the seat. Custom paint jobs have been provided for early supporters of the bikes, including Wellington Airport, Garage Project, and Meridian Energy.

“People always ask us, how are you going to compete in New Zealand? It’s a mass market,” Sinclair said.

Jericho Rock-Archer FTN Motion’s Michel Roncara on the Streetdog at Oriental Bay.

As they launch the motorbikes, the founders are focusing on creative collaborations that create something niche, he said.

They certainly stand out.

When this report took a bike out for a test drive around the streets of Wellington, racing down Taranaki Street then onto Oriental Parade, heads turned as the Streetdog quietly negotiated traffic.

“Where’s the sound?,” asks one pedestrian crossing the road. “They’re very cool”.

Stopped at Oriental Bay, a woman asked to take a photo on one of the bikes. A dad pushing a pram did a double-take.

“You get that a lot,” according to Michel Roncara​, FTN Motion’s electric motorbike specialist. “People haven’t seen anything like them and they certainly take notice when they see one.”

When the Streetdogs are released,

early birds can buy them for $9000. Normal petrol scooters can range from about $3000 to $6000 brand new, but face far higher running costs than the Streetdog. An electric moped generally starts at about $5000, but most don’t have the same range or distinctive look.

About 40% of sales so far have been to people in Wellington, with the bikes set to flood the streets with electricity over the next year.

Supplied Kendall Bristowe, left, Saskia Thornton and Luke Sinclair founded FTN Motion.

Sinclair said the electric motorbikes were the perfect way to get to work, particularly in Wellington.“I mean, we build and designed them here, so they’re made for Wellington,” Sinclair said. “Especially the hills. We’ve tested them a lot on the hills.”

Riding up the steep streets of Berhampore, the Streetdog accelerated well and reached about 40kph.

On the flat driving from Hataitai towards Lyall Bay, it cruised along at 50kph with absolute ease, sometimes picking up to 55 or 60 before dropping back to a legal speed limit.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Every Streetdog is made in Wellington.

Electric motorcycles and mopeds are not part of the Government’s clean car discount, but Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has said they might be added in future. There were further hints

in the 2022 Budget, as the Government seeks to cut transport emissions.

The Government has also introduced a scheme where people can scrap their petrol vehicles to buy electric, but electric motorbikes and mopeds were not included.

“It’d be great if electric mopeds and motorbikes were added,” Sinclair said. “We’re committed to making travel more sustainable, so we think the Government should be welcoming innovations like this.”

FTN Motion is now exploring ways to make the Streetdog more sustainable, with a prototype in the works with a body made of hemp, rather than fibreglass.

Nile Bijoux The FTN Streetdog wants to reduce congestion by being an extremely good looking electric moped with more range than any current PHEV.

Sinclair also said councils should be offering more support, not least by providing more motorbike parking spots.

“I can understand their main focus is on bikes and e-bikes, which is fantastic, we need that. But anyone coming from an outer suburb, Johnsonville, this is a perfect thing for that trip,” he said. “And they’re great for congestion. We can’t have everyone just jumping in their petrol cars and EV cars because we’ll all be stuck in traffic.”