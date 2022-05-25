Northland School in Wellington closes temporarily due to water issues

Northland School in Wellington has closed due to their water supply being “interrupted”.

Northland School in Wellington has closed temporarily due to water issues.

Ministry of Education hautū (leader) te tai runga (south), Nancy Bell, said the primary school was told by Wellington City Council that the water supply had been “interrupted” and it was decided to close for the afternoon for health and safety reasons.

School principal Andrea Peetz was not available to respond to questions, but said through the ministry that the school community had been “fantastic in their response”.

Wellington Water and Wellington City Council have been approached for comment.

