Mode shift: Scooters – from lazy novelty to affordable, green transport

Mode Shift: Wellington's conscious commuters talk about why they bike and scoot to and around the capital.

To Hankyul Kim, the equation is simple: "Walk or Beam? 30 minutes or 10 minutes? What are you going to choose?"

He doesn’t need to think about it long. “You are going to take 10 minutes after a long shift."

That is why, four days a week, Kim can be seen scooting from his house deep in the recesses of Aro Valley to his work as a chef on Majoribanks St. Then, about 11pm, he could be spotted scooting through the near-empty city home.

He is one of the growing number of Wellingtonians using electric scooters to get around town, either on their own machines or on scan-and-ride rentals from Flamingo and Beam.

Kim usually had to walk about five minutes from his home to find an available scooter. Each ride cost him about $5, less than half the usual price of an Uber, and for a comparable trip time.

He’s part of a growing trend, with Flamingo just recording its busiest summer so far and Beam expansion manager Frederick Conquer saying usage in the capital had doubled in the past year.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean confirmed the council was in talks with companies about increasing the number of scooters they could operate.

Another person who’s jumped on that bandwagon – or bandscooter – is Olivia Foster. She became a convert to Flamingo scooters in December. Her daily commute to and from home in Newtown to work on Tory St has been by Flamingo. The ride was her “switch off from work time”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Hankyul Kim rides a Beam scooter from his home in Aro Valley to his cheffing job in Marjoribanks St.

“It is really fun. I really don’t like waiting for a bus then the bus being full,” she said.

The ideal situation was scooting home from work, then waking up and find that same scooter waiting for her trip to work, she said.

Safety? So far she hasn’t fallen off. But she felt for pedestrians worried about being knocked over. “You can see in their faces they are a bit worried.”

And for Foster, who has a subscription, using scooters costs just $19 per week compared to bus fares of $30 each week (albeit cut down to $15 during the period of half-price fares).

Flamingo co-founder Jacksen​ Love said the New Zealand owned-and-operated company was about to turn three years old in Wellington. “This summer just gone has been our busiest summer. Demand is higher than pre-pandemic levels.”

Most of the rides were short commutes around the inner city or to and from suburbs on the flat but, with a coverage area that stretched from Miramar to Karori to Johnsonville, they did see some surprisingly long rides, such as the regular commuter from Johnsonville to the airport.

While expansion with more scooters was always possible, this would need agreement with the Wellington City Council, which licensed Flamingo and Beam for 400 scooters each in the city.

The Wellington City Council agreed in 2020, after a trial, to allow Flamingo and one other company – then Jump, now Beam – to operate but laid down some rules.

These included bans on riding on the footpaths on much of the Golden Mile, and complete bans in other areas such as the Bolton St Cemetery, Cuba Mall, and Otari-Wilton’s Bush.

Wellingtonians were surveyed about their thoughts on the trial with 72% saying the scooters should “maybe” or “definitely” stay.