Bus cancellations reach new high in Wellington thanks to driver shortage, Covid-19

Wellington bus and train cancellations have hit a new high this month – even higher than during the “bustastrophe” of late 2018 – as Covid-19-related absences compound ongoing driver shortages.

A total of 2,653 trips were cancelled between May 1 and 22, amounting to 3.9% of the 67,272 journeys scheduled in the region.

“They result from a combination of the ongoing shortage of drivers and the impact of Covid, which has caused sickness among drivers and resulted in absence and required isolation from the workforce,” said Metlink general manager Samantha Gain.

Metlink had been working with its operators to ensure services continued where possible, she said, and providing timely communications about cancellations.

A notification in the Metlink journey planner app read: “With the rate of Omicron increasing, we're experiencing a high level of cancellations due to staff shortages.”

Monique Ford/Stuff This month has been higher than during the total network overhaul in late 2018, when there were 1500 cancellations per month. (File photo)

In September last year, there were 1640 cancellations out of 98,454 scheduled trips – a rate of 1.66%.

During the peak of the “bustastrophe” in late 2018 and early 2019, when controversial network changes caused chaos for commuters, there were 1500 cancellations per month.