No public release of Wellington fluoride debacle review for two months

Wellington Water has announced the inquiry into how fluoride came to be missing from Wellington's water supply for 10 months is taking longer than expected.

Fluoride has been inconsistent in Wellington’s water supply for four years, and non-existent at one treatment plant since last May

Treatment inconsistent for the past four years

Wellington Water, the entity which controls the process, did not inform the regional and local councils for more than a month

Details for an independent inquiry into how this happened were released in April

An inquiry into why fluoride was missing from Wellington’s water supply for 10 months is taking longer than expected, with results delayed by two months.

Wellington Water’s board chairperson Lynda Carroll said there were some “interviews with key internal parties” that still needed to be done, pushing out the original deadline of the end of May – but it would have no effect on the work to restore fluoride levels.

Wellington Water made the decision to turn off the fluoride facilities – affecting Wellington, Upper Hutt, Porirua, Stokes Valley, and Manor Park – in February because of health and safety issues outlined in a report, yet did not inform the regional or local councils until more than a month later.

Fluoride is added to the water in New Zealand because the amount found in untreated water supplies is not enough to help prevent tooth decay – “topping up” fluoride levels has been done in many regions over several decades.

Wellington Water continued to “work at pace to safely restore fluoride at the Te Marua and Gear Island Water Treatment Plants”, Carroll said.

“Yesterday’s decision by Greater Wellington Regional Council to approve $6m to fund this work was a crucial step to ensuring this work continues.”

SUPPLIED Wellington Water chair Lynda Carroll announces an independent inquiry into the fluoridation of water, and says Wellington's water supply has not been fluoridated for up to ten months.

As it is, it’s likely Wellington will have gone a year without fluoride by the time the Te Marua treatment plant is fluoridating water again.

Doug Martin, of Martin Jenkins, has been commissioned to review the events. Carroll said the delay was “not ideal, it’s important we get this right”.

“This takes time and the board is prepared to accept a small delay in the interests of receiving an in-depth report and recommendations,” she said.

“[The inquiry] will provide us with clarity on next steps and provide the public with assurance that this situation will not occur again.”