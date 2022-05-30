Eat, Drink, Play: The best of the fest

Wellington’s hospitality community has celebrated a bumper month of events tastes and entertainment at the inaugural Eat, Drink, Play Hospo Awards. .

A near capacity crowd gathered in the Queens Wharf Ballroom at Foxglove on Sunday to award the best of the festival’s many events and tastes and to recognise excellence in the industry throughout the month.

Eat, Drink, Play event manager Brett McCall​ said those in industry needed a chance to “let their hair down” after a jam-packed month.

“It’s an awards but it’s a bit of a party for the staff as well. We didn’t want it to be too stuffy,” he said.

Supplied Sam L Hyde plays Elton John in the Duelling Piano's, Elton John and Billy Joel tribute show. The act won the Best Play award at Sunday night’s Eat, Drink, Play Hospo Awards. (File photo)

By the time the festival wrapped up on Sunday , hospitality venues across the region had hosted more than 125 performances, talks and tasting opportunities, family events, themed nights and specially devised menus, meals and drinks.

Comedians Jerome Chandrahasen and Tom Noble were charged with keeping the laughs flowing as the awards were given out and Cuba Dupa Festival director Drew James was on hand to present the Spirit of the Festival award to Anna and Jeff Goldsbury of t bay cafe​.

KEVIN STENT CubaDupa director Drew James says Eat, Drink, Play was a great opportunity to support the local artists while channelling some attention to the capital’s hospitality industry.

James said Eat, Drink, Play was a great opportunity to support Wellington artists from Cuba Dupa and the Fringe festival’s roster while channelling some attention to the hospitality industry.

“The partnership between Eat, Drink, Play, Cuba Dupa and the Wellington City Council has been really important. We’re very happy with how it’s gone.”

Festival director Jeremy Smith admitted he’d been “super worried” when finalising this year’s festival events during the red traffic light setting, but it had exceeded all his expectations.

Simon Woolf/Stuff Eat, Drink, Play director Jeremy Smith addresses the crowd at the festival's sold out gala ball at Pipitea Marae on May 21.

“I’ve been so pleased that Wellington has embraced the festival.The creativity of the business owners has been incredible, the events have been so diverse. It’s gone a lot better than I’d hoped,” Smith said.

The Eat, Drink, Play Hospo Awards winners are: