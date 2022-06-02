Teesa versus Tesla: Which will save the world?

It has no air-conditioning, no power steering and a manual choke, but Shane Sampson ain't complaining about his 30-year-old, $1200 Daihatsu Teesa.

But how does mother nature rate it against a new, state-of-the-art Tesla? We set out to find out whether the carbon cost of an old-school car could come in cheaper than the newest electric vehicles.

Spoiler alert: The Tesla wins, easily, even counting for all emissions from the day it started to be made to the day it eventually dies.

The Tesla Model 3 emits the equivalent of 16.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide over a lifetime of driving in New Zealand, University of Toronto sustainable transport researcher Alexandre Milovanoff​ calculated in 2021.

But that’s about a third that of the Toyota RAV4, which produces 45.4 tonnes, he found.

As for the Teesa, it has neither style nor savings.

But Sampson, a jack-of-all-trades from Tītahi Bay in Porirua, loves his 1992 Teesa, which he bought only a year ago after selling a previous Daihatsu.

“The funny thing is you don’t know it is a three cylinder,” he said. “The glory of it is there are no electrics. It just goes really well.”

The NZ Transport Agency’s Rightcar website gives the Teesa – or TS – a one-star safety rating, but there are no available environmental ratings.

Sampson says his Teesa gets 600km to a tank, which matches up with figures on Australia’s “Cars Guide”, which says the model gets 100km for every 6.5 litres – or 569km from the 37-litre tank.

A Yale School of Economics report in 2021, published in Nature Communications, looked at total emissions in electric versus petrol vehicles.

“A major concern about electric vehicles is that the supply chain, including the mining and processing of raw materials and the manufacturing of batteries, is far from clean,” co-author Ken Gillingham said when announcing the findings.

“So, if we priced the carbon embodied in these processes, the expectation is electric vehicles would be exorbitantly expensive.

“It turns out that’s not the case; if you level the playing field by also pricing the carbon in the fossil fuel vehicle supply chain, electric vehicle sales would actually increase.”

There is, of course, also another factor: Electric cars are notably better for the environment when they are charged using electricity produced through greener methods.

Here New Zealand does well. The proportion of renewable energy being used changes through the day but, at 2.15pm on Tuesday, it sat at 84%. It would have most likely dropped in the evening as people went home, cooked and turned heating on, then risen again as people went to bed.

Those who started their charge at, say, 10pm, get a much more environmentally friendly charge than those who start at 6pm, when less renewable energy – as a ratio – powered our grid.

Ralph Sims, a Massey University emeritus professor of sustainable energy and climate mitigation, took five 300km round trips to Wellington, in multiple modes: using his small diesel car, by electric car, bus, train, and plane. Then he measured them by cost, comfort, convenience, and carbon emissions.

His findings, published by The Conversation, showed the lowest carbon emissions were his trip by electric car, followed by diesel train, diesel bus, plane, then – by a large margin – his little diesel car. However, the diesel car would have performed better if he had four people in it, but so too would the electric car.

Sims did not factor in the whole-of-life carbon cost for a new electric car but, with batteries now 80% recyclable, he thought they would still come out on top – especially in New Zealand with so much renewable energy.

But Sampson will stick with the Teesa: “The motor’s about the size of a sewing machine, but you wouldn’t know it.”