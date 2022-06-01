Conserve water notice in Wellington after pipe breaks in central city

Wellington Water faced multiple challenges as it raced to fix the latest broken wastewater pipe in the central city (Video first published in February, 2021)

Residents in Wellington's southern and eastern suburbs are being told to conserve water after a broken water main valve in the central city.

A valve broke in a bulk water main on the corner of Taranaki and Webb streeets on Wednesday morning, Wellington Water spokesman Mark Scott said.

Work to fix the problem would cause traffic disruption for the week and motorists should try to avoid the area, he said.

The main serviced southern and eastern suburbs, where residents have been asked to conserve water.

READ MORE:

* Burst main floods Porirua carpark and blocks entrances to stores

* 'Significant delays' expected for Thursday morning commuters due to sinkhole repairs in Wellington

* Palmerston North water supply restored after pipe repaired

