Mode shift: Political leadership is vital when transforming transport

Chris Bruntlett, marketing and communications manager at the Dutch Cycling Embassy, moved from Vancouver to the Netherlands with his family in 2019 for a better way of life.

Mode shifts and mind shifts are hard. From New York to Paris and Auckland to even Amsterdam, there are always going to be people who want things to stay exactly the same. But, in the latest instalment of our series looking at not whether but how to change our transport practices, Kate Green talks to urban mobility advocate Chris Bruntlett.

Canadians Chris and Melissa Bruntlett know a thing or two about what makes cities happier, healthier – and built on a human scale.

Through their venture Modacity, they advocate for better urban mobility, and try to share the lessons from the Netherlands – where they moved in 2019 with their two children, looking for a better quality of life – with other communities across Europe and North America.

They are the authors of two books, including Building the Cycling City: The Dutch Blueprint for Urban Vitality, explored the urban and transport planning decisions that established the Netherlands as a bicycle paradise, and how North American communities are translating these ideas to build their own cycling cities.

Now based in Delft, Chris Bruntlett is communications manager for the Dutch Cycling Embassy, sharing practical lessons for global cities wishing to learn from the Netherlands’ extraordinary success.

He has visited Wellington twice in the last decade, and offered the capital some advice based on his experience in the Netherlands. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Urban mobility advocates Chris Bruntlett (left) and Melissa (second from right) with their children Coralie and Etienne. They now live in Delft, the Netherlands.

What does mode shift done well look like?

Bruntlett: Mode shift is the tool, not the end game. More people cycling creates a more liveable, social city, with fewer metal boxes pushing pollution into the air, making noise and creating stress. We're making eye contact at intersections and negotiating our fellow human beings to move around the city.

Public health improves by building physical activity into our streets, as people who don't have time to go to the gym exercise simply by moving from A to B.

It’s also good for businesses. Although people on bike or foot tend to spend less in a single spend, they visit more frequently, which also makes them nicer places to be.

And by creating great alternative transport options, people without the physical or financial means to drive a car are more likely to be able to participate in society.

Think the Wellington weather isn't ideal for biking? The Dutch manage in the snow. Pictured: Bikes parked and covered in snow in Delft.

What role can mode shift play in the fight against climate change?

The scientific consensus is we have to rapidly decarbonise in the next decade. It varies from country to country, but transport likely accounts more than a quarter of emissions.

Electric cars cannot scale to the point where we can replace all those cars, and even they could, it only replaces one problem that comes with a carbon car-dominated environment.

We should be using the economic recovery as we come out of Covid-19. This modal shift is urgently needed if we are to decarbonise in time.

Businesses in areas where people bike, walk and catch public transport see more frequent customer visits, thanks to those who stop in on their way by. Pictured: Bicycle parking outside a store in Delft city centre.

You visited Wellington in 2014, and again in 2018. What do you think Wellington can learn from Dutch cities?

It’s really important to remember people aren’t idealistic or altruistic in their mobility choices. They will ultimately only choose other modes if it makes getting from A to B quicker. So this can’t come from the ground up – there has to be leadership at the political level to put the network in place.

One trap cities find themselves in is designing individual bicycle routes which connect one place to another, in response to a specific incident or opportunity, rather than thinking holistically and connecting as many places as possible.

The network is the goal, and some cities take 20 or 30 years, but the ones that have been really successful – Seville in Spain, Calgary in Canada – put the network on the ground almost overnight.

You also have to address the pinch points. This is where a lot of cities give up – at junctions, intersections, side streets and roundabouts – where the vast majority of collisions occur, and vulnerable road users feel most unsafe.

It only takes one or two occasions of not feeling safe and people will just choose another mode of transport. And right now, the car is default.

Is there any place for cars?

Mode shift is not about creating a car-free city, or making car drivers’ lives miserable. In fact, the opposite turns out to be true. The Netherlands has some of the lowest levels of urban congestion because people are replacing short journeys with more space-efficient modes of transport.

There’s a saying here: the most important part of a sustainable mobility plan is the car plan. You need to direct car traffic to strategic arterial roads rather than having it filtering through the city centre and residential neighbourhoods, reducing speeds and volumes, trying to calm traffic so people feel safe walking and cycling.

Roads and cycleways are indistinguishable in Delft, the Netherlands.

What about e-scooters? What’s the gold standard for integrating them into cities?

I think e-scooters are an interesting case study because nobody saw them coming. The growing pains all come down to an unwillingness to reallocate space away from cars, whether it’s for scooter movements or parking. They’re either crammed in with pedestrians or they're rubbing shoulders with buses, trams and cars.

Successful cities have created “micromobility infrastructure” rather than just cycling infrastructure, with space for all different types of small vehicles including cargo bikes, electric bikes and scooters, and somewhere to park them.

In the Netherlands, scooters are actually illegal. The national government has been studying other cities responses, and it looks like next year they will gradually introduce them and allow them on the cycling infrastructure.

End-of-trip facilities are so important to get people biking around cities, Bruntlett says. Pictured: A double-tier bike parking building in Amsterdam.

How important is infrastructure for the safe storage of bikes and other micromobility options?

This is one of my favourite topics – for 12 years we were banging this drum in Vancouver. At the time, they were building on-street infrastructure, but never considering the end-of-trip facilities.

People are less likely to take their bike if they aren’t safe in the knowledge that it’s going to be there when they come back. And unfortunately, a lot of cities’ response is just a single rack on the street corner.

It’s one thing they do remarkably well here in the Netherlands; in the city centres, public transport facilities, even malls on the outskirts of the city, there is sheltered, often supervised, secure bike parking.

In Amsterdam, a thin ramp down the centre of a flight of stairs makes pushing bikes up and down easier.

Do you have a message to decision-makers who are yet to embrace mode shift?

Polls in most cities show 60-70% of people would cycle, walk or take public transport more often if the networks were in place.

If we sit around and wait for people to ride under the current conditions, we’re going to be waiting forever because nobody wants to put their lives, or their children’s lives, in danger. Example after example shows us once the infrastructure is in place, people use it.

Controversy is inevitable. It’s important to put that backlash into perspective, because largely it’s a vocal minority, a group that already has the most influence, time and resources – and we can’t allow those people to dictate what we can and can’t do in our cities.