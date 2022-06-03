Little green garage versus the Wellington City Council

Judy Hutt and Victor Anderlini with their Rolleston St garage, which the council wants gone.

It's a small and unassuming green garage at the top of Rolleston St – and the Wellington City Council wants it gone.

But to Judy Hutt and Victor Anderlini, who are asking the council to reconsider, it is so much more than a garage.

It is a community hub and garden, tool library, equipped Civil Defence Hub, a workshop for local artists and woodworkers, somewhere for a parent to store a pram, and a place for locals to meet over a cup of coffee. Passionfruit, feijoas and tomatoes have sprouted from the food waste left in shared buckets for composting and feed the community. It is used by a motorbike but no car.

They endured years of dust and noise living in their house, above the garage, and directly beneath the under-construction Omāroro reservoir. Through it all, the council told them the garage could stay, Hutt said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The garage is also an equipped Civil Defence hub, a tool library, and community hub.

The garage sits on council land but they are allowed use of it in exchange for paying encroachment charges.

The council recently looked at doubling those charges but, after a backlash from many of the 5000-odd homes that had one, backed down and said it would increase them only by one-third.

Among the numerous submissions in opposition was the argument that the council could kick people off the land with one month’s notice and anything built on the land would have to go.

For Hutt, the news came on April 1 that the council needed the land vacated by June 10.

“We thought it was a joke for April Fool’s,” she said.

She said the council had told her throughput the reservoir’s planning and construction – including through dust and noise that mean there were days she couldn’t work at home – that the garage could stay.

Council spokesman Richard MacLean confirmed the garage was on council land and the council wanted the land for that part of the street to be reconfigured.

The council had not promised they could keep the land – only that the garage did not need to be removed during the reservoir construction.

“However a plan that was consented for a reconfigured layout at the top of the street requires the garage to be removed. Judy and Victor have known of these plans since mid-2020 and submitted on these plans as part of the consenting process,” MacLean said.

Pukehīnau/Lambton Ward councillor Nicola Young understood part of the problem was that a tiny portion of the garage was on Town Belt land, meaning private structures were discouraged. But she believed this was a clear case where rules should be broken.

”Why are we not prioritising what is really a community facility over three car parks? This is a council that doesn’t like cars,” she said.

Fellow ward councillor Iona Pannett hoped the community could get a few more years out of the garage – especially after they had put up with so much for Wellington with having the reservoir built next door.

But the decision-making power sat with council staff, not elected councillors, she said.