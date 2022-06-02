Police tracking climate activists after tampering with car, causing near miss

A climate activist damaged a car on Willis St on Tuesday, which almost caused a crash.

Police are investigating after climate activists tampered with a vehicle in Wellington on Tuesday, almost causing a crash.

The driver had returned to their vehicle on Willis St on Tuesday evening to find a flyer on the windscreen saying “your gas guzzler kills”.

The flyer said the tyres had been deflated, but a check of the vehicle didn’t reveal any damage.

However, the driver nearly crashed just past the Porirua off ramp, on Transmission Gully, when one of their tyres deflated.

READ MORE:

* Teen 'tackled' after fleeing driver hits wall, then police car

* Crash death of Taranaki mother turned family 'upside down', says daughter

* Woman who caused fatal Taranaki crash was driving unwarranted car on learner's licence



The flyer, which has been used in other parts of New Zealand, said “you’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car”.

Supplied The driver nearly crashed just past the Porirua off ramp, on Transmission Gully, when one of the tyres deflated. (File photo)

“The world is facing a climate emergency,” the flyer continues. “So far, the impacts on you have probably been minimal. We need emergency action to reduce emissions immediately. We’re taking actions into our own hands because our governments and politicians will not.”

The flyer said the driver would have no problem getting around without their vehicle, by walking, cycling, or using public transport.

The activists didn’t spare electric or hybrid vehicles, with the flyer saying they are still polluting and dangerous.

The police are making inquiries into the incident, and will be checking CCTV footage on Willis St in an attempt to identify the culprit.