Māhanga Bay occupiers remain more than a week on from trespass notice

An occupation at Māhanga Bay in Wellington started in earnest after the Parliament occupation (Video first published in April).

The occupiers at Wellington’s Māhanga Bay have gone nowhere in the eight days since they were told to leave.

”Police have made it clear to the occupiers that they cannot stay where they are, and that we expect them to be making plans to leave Māhanga Bay in the coming days,” area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Jason McCarthy said eight days ago.

Police confirmed nothing had changed at the occupation on Thursday this week.

The occupation, on the north-east fringe of Wellington’s Miramar peninsula, started in earnest from remnants of the 23-day occupation in and around Parliament grounds in February and March.

While the Parliament occupation was mostly in opposition to Covid-19 mandates, the Māhanga Bay occupation seemingly became more about opposition to Māori land sales.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Occupiers of Māhanga Bay have effectively ignored a trespass notice (File photo).

This included opposition to the sale of Māori land at nearby Shelly Bay, where there was already an occupation opposing the sale. However, the Shelly Bay occupiers distanced themselves from the Māhanga Bay group.

The Māhanga Bay occupation has been disliked by locals who have complained of threatening behaviour and squalor – allegations denied by the occupiers.

Predator Free Miramar’s Dan Henry previously said volunteers had been chased up trees by dogs belonging to occupiers, and they felt too intimidated to check traps.