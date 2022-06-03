Wellington speed limits on 80% of roads could drop to 30kph under council proposal

Up to 80% of Wellington’s streets could drop to 30kph speed limits from 2024.

Eighty per cent of Wellington's roads look set to have new 30kph speed limits by the middle of 2024, as part of a new speed-management plan.

On Thursday, councillors are expected to agree that a new speed management plan should feature 30kph speed limits on almost all Wellington streets. Some main routes would be 40kph, while major routes such as State Highway 1 would likely remain at 50kph.

The new limits would go out for public consultation in 2023, and could be introduced from 2024.

Councillor Iona Pannett, chairperson of the Wellington City Council’s planning and environment committee, said it came after Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency introduced new speed management rules on May 19.

“We are responding extremely quickly to a new Government rule which allows us to put in place a speed- management plan,” Pannett said. “I’m absolutely delighted with the staff, they’ve done a fantastic job. This is a real legacy piece of work.”

As part of the Waka Kotahi rules, it will be mandatory from June 30, 2024, to have lower speed limits around schools. Councils must make a reasonable effort to have lower speed limits around at least 40% of schools by that date, and around all schools from the end of 2027.

Pannett said that meant lower speeds outside at least 33 of the 81 schools in the city council’s catchment by the middle of 2024.

“The issue is how much of the area around those schools needs to be made safe? You could do just a couple of metres,” Pannett said.

“What we’re doing is saying that we’re going to take a catchment approach so that a child walking or cycling to school is safe.”

The council has decided to lower speeds to 30kph at least 1 kilometre from primary or intermediate schools, and 2.25km from secondary schools.

Pannett said the plan would also help Wellington meet its net-zero climate goals, and would help encourage mode shift, reduce noise and air pollution, and make the city more liveable.

Decisions on which roads will remain at 50kph will only be made after consultation with the public, with speed limit reductions possible on all roads in the city.

Council staff are beginning work now, in consultation with Waka Kotahi, about which roads can have speed limits reduced.

It’s likely the likes of Vivian St, or Karo Drive, would remain 50kph because they are part of State Highway 1, but discussions are likely with Waka Kotahi over areas like the Basin Reserve, which sees hundreds of students crossing every day.

The proposal councillors are set to opt for is option six of nine put forward to Council, and would see about $529 million saved due to crash reduction over 40 years. The report suggests 16.3 deaths or serious injuries would be prevented each year.

It would cost $44.8m to implement, and would see traffic travel times increase significantly, according to the report. The lost time would cost people $327m over 40 years.

However, the cost benefit ratio was 7.7, meaning for every dollar spent, $7.70 would be earned back. Construction costs would come in at $26.2m.

The costs include $1.1m in signage, $18.5m in “road calming” – raised pedestrian crossings and the like – $7.7m for implementation, and $17.4m for maintenance.

The cost benefit analysis didn’t take into account benefits of a cleaner environment predicted with lower limits, or the liveability of the city, which Pannett said would be higher with option six than other proposals.

Lucinda Rees​, from NZ School Speeds which advocates for safer speed limits outside schools, said Wellington’s plan was “astonishing”.

“I’m highly impressed. If that’s what they’re actually going to do, it’s immensely impressive,” Rees said. “You have a significant percentage higher chance of survival if the speed limit if 30kph. It’s about 90%, and for every kilometre more the survival rate drops dramatically.”

Rees praised the distance Wellington’s council was planning to have lower limits outside schools, but said the 2.25km distance outside secondary schools might as well be extended to all schools.

“You don’t want to underestimate how far a young child might travel to school,” she said. “But either way, it’s colossal, this proposal.”

According to the council report, between 2012 and 2021 there were 3992 injuries on Wellington’s road network, including 31 deaths and 650 serious injuries.

Almost a third of those involved pedestrians or cyclists. The social cost was estimated at $945m.

“The primary purpose of speed management is to ensure that speeds are safe for all street users to reduce the number of crashes and avoid injuries and death if crash happens,” the report reads.

“Higher speeds increase the risk of a crash occurring and the severity of injury because of a crash. The risk of pedestrian death is about four to five times higher in collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at 50kph compared to the same type of collision at 30kph.”