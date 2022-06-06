Wellington sculptor carves out a legacy, receives Queen's Birthday honour for services to Māori art

Wi Te Tau Pirika Taepa (Te Arawa, Ngati Whakaue, Te Āti Awa) has been named an officer of the New Zealand order of Merit for services to Māori art.

A childhood spent sitting quietly while his father preached sermons is enough to make someone a master of observation, with an eye for detail.

Wi Te Tau Pirika Taepa (Te Arawa, Ngati Whakaue, Te Āti Awa) grew up moving around the North Island – Porirua, Ōtaki, Lower Hutt and Whanganui – the son of a minister.

His first memories of art are playing on a big clay hill in his neighbourhood, and building canoes out of corrugated iron, sealing the gaps with melted tar from the roads in the middle of summer, and sailing them down the Waiwhetu Stream with the other neighbourhood kids.

Six decades later, Taepa has been named an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori art, particularly ceramics, and has been at the forefront of promoting uku, the medium of clay, within te ao Māori since the mid-1980s.

“I think of it like bringing an idea from darkness into light,” he said – te po, te whaiao, te ao marama; from out of the darkness, the world of being, to the world of light.

He was one of the first artists to exhibit at Pātaka in Porirua, a familiar face around the gallery. A number of his wooden sculptures sit in the lobby, and outside the next-door recreation centre.

He’s a master of his art – but his first thoughts when he received the letter with the news of his honour were for his aunts, uncles, and all those who raised him.

His life has been about more than art, but seems to always return to it. He’s been a mentor and a teacher, a trained social worker and served in Vietnam in the late 1960s – and still carries the trauma with him. That, and a need for things to be neat and tidy.

Early in his career he shifted from carving to clay, and has worked to position the relatively unrecognised medium within mātauranga Māori. Taepa sculpts by hand, creating textures drawing on customary Māori art such as kōwhaiwhai and tukutuku.

He was one of five founders of Ngā Kaihanga Uku National Collective of Māori Clay Workers in 1987, and his exhibitions have included ‘Parautanga Plough’ (2005) and ‘Wi Taepa’ (2012), as well as international exhibitions in California, Vancouver and Zimbabwe.

Kate Green/Stuff Taepa sandblasts his carved sculptures so blind people can enjoy them.

For much of his life, he used art as a therapeutic medium, running Māori art workshops at Wi Tako (now Rimutaka) Prison in the 1970s and as a social worker at Kohitere Boys’ Training Institute in the 1980s. He continued mentoring young artists throughout his career.

He has two sons, both of whom grew up to be international artists. When they were young, he wallpapered their bedroom with blank newsprint, and told them to do what they wanted.

For Taepa, as for most artists, art is a form of storytelling. “Some people can stand on a pulpit and talk, and hold people’s attention for a while,” he said, wryly. “I can make something and put it on a wall, and people will stare at it for bloody hours.”