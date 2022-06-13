'It was a hell of a night': Waikanae 'whacked' by tornados and flooding

Fire and Emergency staff pump water from a property on Te Moana Rd, Waikanae on Monday June 13, Station Officer John Mills talks about the flooding overnight.

Waikanae residents and firefighters are out clearing debris after a night of heavy rain and another tornado – thought to be the fourth in two weeks.

The town, an hour north of Wellington on the Kāpiti Coast, received 60mm of rain in the 12 hours to 7am, according to MetService meteorologist Curtis Hayes.

Firefighters were notified of two tornados on Sunday night. Trees, a lamppost and fences were toppled at the intersection of Queens Rd and Barrett Dr.

This follows a week of severe weather around the country. By Monday morning, Greg Shaw was wading through knee-deep water which had flooded the cul-de-sac of Victor Grove.

READ MORE:

* NZ's tornado activity: A look at what's causing our significant thunderstorms

* Auckland tornados: Ambulance hit with debris as woman gives birth inside

* Cyclone Debbie has no lasting impact on winter preparations of farmers in Taranaki



Residents had been warning the council about a blocked drain three weeks before Monday's flooding, Shaw said. The floodwaters stopped just before getting into properties.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Paul Knighton cleans up after tornado ploughed through his property on Queens Rd.

The tornado hit just blocks from another last week. On Barrett Dr, Paul Riceman had a neighbour’s tree topple over his driveway when the tornado arrived with “a big whack”.

“You could feel the air pressure change. That was the big thing,” he said.

Paul Knighton said his Waikanae Beach community had woken to fallen trees, broken windows and damaged cars after a small tornado “whipped through” Queens Drive just after 7pm on Sunday.

“There was a huge roar and my wife opened the curtains and said ‘Paul, the fence is gone’,” Knighton said.

“But everyone’s okay. The sun is out and the cleanup begins. My wife’s colleague has turned up with a chainsaw to get the path clear.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Things are looking a little askew on Barrett Dr after a tornado whipped through the area on Sunday night.

Overnight, heavy rain and a hailstorm about 5am kept the family on edge – only the 7-year-old had no trouble sleeping.

“It was a hell of a night. That hail that came through was so loud and you’re just wondering what comes next,” Knighton said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The community pitches in to help remove fallen trees.

Jasmine Jury lives on Alexander St in Waikanae. Overnight, floodwaters had risen to her home’s driveway and flooded their sewerage system, but had receded by first light.

“The street is covered in mud and dirt. It’s good that it’s gone down though,” Jury said.