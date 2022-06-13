‘Like nothing I’ve ever seen’: Paekākāriki home battered by 6 metre swells

Jeremy Lameth in cleanup mode outside his home in Queens Drive in Waikanae after the region was hit by tornados again.

Swells of up to 6 metres have hit the Kāpiti Coast, with at least one home having a concrete fence, pavers, and a wooden gate ripped away by the waves.

Jeff Robertston caught images of Paekākāriki Volunteer Fire Brigade members getting hit by the swells while laying sand bags at his mother's Beach Rd property in Paekākāriki about 10am.

“It was pretty furious. We were standing on her deck and getting peppered by stones from the swell,” he said.

“Her paving has been ripped out of her driveway, a concrete fence has been ripped out and heavy, reinforced, wood gates have been blown open and ripped off their hinges.”

The power and force of the swells were like nothing he had ever seen, Robertson said.

Paul Furfie of the Paekākāriki Volunteer Fire Brigade, who snapped the scene, said his team had worked hard to protect each other in the volatile environment.

Supplied Firefighters were caught in the raging swells while putting sandbags in place at a Beach Rd property.

“There was a lookout. It was a measured risk. The last thing we’re going to do is put our staff in a precarious position,” Furfie said.

The 17 members of his volunteer crew had been reaching out to the community during the last three days to make sure people in the area were safe.

“There’s nowhere in Paekākāriki that you’re not two minutes away and that’s the beauty of it. People look after people here,” Furfie said.

Just before 2pm, the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office said a heavy swell warning for the Kāpiti to Porirua coast, from Ōtaki to Cape Terawhiti, would see combined wave heights of 6-7 metres on Monday afternoon.

The highest risk areas in Kāpiti are Raumati Beach between Wharemauku Stream and Marine Parade, and low-lying areas in Paekākāriki.

Supplied Firefighters battle in stormy conditions at the Paekākāriki home on Monday morning.

In Porirua the highest risk areas are Pukerua Bay and Plimmerton, especially the eastern end of Pukerua Bay and low-lying areas along Moana Rd in Plimmerton.

“Heavy swells are likely to cause debris overtopping onto roads and could cause surface flooding in affected areas,” the emergency management office said on social media.

The heavy swell warning will remain in place until 2am on Tuesday.

Plimmerton Volunteer Fire Brigade said the impact of the storm surges locally had been “pretty remarkable” and “rarely seen before”.

The brigade warned on social media that high tide on Monday evening was likely to be worse than it was in the morning.

“Parking pretty much anywhere roadside along Karehana or Hongoeka Bay, or in the small roads off Steyne Ave, is very likely to see your car at best thoroughly salt-encrusted, but possibly seriously damaged as the evening progresses...”

Supplied Large pieces of wood, including numerous full length pieces of nailed 4x2, were washed up by large swells near Plimmerton Volunteer Fire Brigade on Sunset Parade.

The brigade, located on Sunset Parade in Plimmerton, said it had recovered large pieces of wood, including numerous full-lengths of nailed 4x2, from the road near the fire station, and the whole area was covered in rocks.

Stormy weather is expected to continue for the wider Wellington region on Monday night, with a thunderstorm watch for Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wellington and Wairarapa extended until 10pm on Monday.

The thunderstorms are forecast to bring heavy rain, hail, strong wind gusts up to 110kph and possibly small tornadoes about coastal areas.

Meanwhile, Waikanae residents and firefighters are continuing to clear debris after a night of heavy rain and another tornado – thought to be the fourth in two weeks.

The town, an hour north of Wellington on the Kāpiti Coast, received 60mm of rain in the 12 hours to 7am, according to MetService meteorologist Curtis Hayes.

Firefighters were notified of two tornados on Sunday night. Trees, a lamppost and fences were toppled at the intersection of Queens Rd and Barrett Dr.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Paul Knighton cleans up after a tornado ploughed through his property on Queens Rd.

It followed a week of severe weather around the country. By Monday morning, Greg Shaw was wading through knee-deep water which had flooded the cul-de-sac of Victor Grove.

Residents had been warning the council about a blocked drain three weeks before Monday's flooding, Shaw said. The floodwaters stopped just before getting into properties.

The tornado hit just blocks from another last week. On Barrett Dr, Paul Riceman had a neighbour’s tree topple over his driveway when the tornado arrived with “a big whack”.

STUFF Fire and Emergency staff pump water from a property on Te Moana Rd, Waikanae on Monday June 13, Station Officer John Mills talks about the flooding overnight.

“You could feel the air pressure change. That was the big thing,” he said.

Paul Knighton said his Waikanae Beach community had woken to fallen trees, broken windows and damaged cars after a small tornado “whipped through” Queens Drive just after 7pm on Sunday.

“There was a huge roar and my wife opened the curtains and said ‘Paul, the fence is gone’,” Knighton said.

“But everyone’s okay. The sun is out and the cleanup begins. My wife’s colleague has turned up with a chainsaw to get the path clear.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A child’s swing caught in the carnage on Barrett Drive, Waikanae.

Overnight, heavy rain and a hailstorm about 5am kept the family on edge – only the 7-year-old had no trouble sleeping.

“It was a hell of a night. That hail that came through was so loud and you’re just wondering what comes next,” Knighton said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The community pitches in to help remove fallen trees.

Jasmine Jury lives on Alexander St in Waikanae. Overnight, floodwaters had risen to her home’s driveway and flooded their sewerage system, but had receded by first light.

“The street is covered in mud and dirt. It’s good that it’s gone down though,” Jury said.