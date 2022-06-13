‘Undertone of fear’: Residents stuck as road closes, without power, limited cell coverage

Jeremy Lameth in cleanup mode outside his home in Queens Drive in Waikanae after the region was hit by tornados again.

A small community near Waikanae is without power and its residents are unable to leave after the local council closed a road due to several 15m trees being at risk of falling.

Kāpiti Coast District Council closed Reikorangi Rd, east of Waikanae Water Treatment Plant, about 6pm on Monday. It said in a statement the decision was not one that was taken lightly.

“We know this closure will mean that some residents will not be able to make it home tonight. We are quickly working to better understand how many residents are impacted, and what their needs for the evening will be.”

About 400 people live in the area. In an update at 8pm the council said it was working with the Red Cross to set up an emergency centre in Waikanae.

For those who needed to return home to dependants, it had a trained response team exploring options to do so safely, including walking around the road to bypass the high-risk areas.

Power is also out along the road and the local power authority, Electra, advised the council once it has access to the area it would take 12 to 24 hours to restore power.

Its website states 197 customers are without power after a tree fell through an 11,000 volt line on Reikorangi Rd.

“As further trees are likely to fall into the line, it was assessed as being too dangerous to have crews work at this site last night,” the website said.

Ben Weaver had been contacted by his parents who live in the area and have been without power since Sunday. However, his parents and many other residents have generators, due to it being a farming community.

“They’ve all been trapped in there. It will be a bit of a cold night I imagine,” he said.

“The whole area is out of cell service apart from some very small spots where a lot of the residents are gathering. My mum was describing it as half of the people that live there were in this one spot, just trying to get coverage.”

google maps Reikorangi Rd has been closed due to the risk of falling trees.

After speaking with his parents, he said it felt as though there was an undertone of fear among the cut-off residents.

“Just because there’s a lot of livestock, nobody really knows how the animals are faring. We don’t know what more weather is coming,” he said.

“Luckily they are a bit inland, so they are a bit sheltered from the tornados that have been happening around there. It's a strong community, so everybody is looking out for each other.”

The council said high winds on Monday afternoon partially toppled a number of 10 to 15m high trees bordering the road reserve.

“Contractors working to clear the trees were withdrawn earlier this afternoon due to safety concerns when the wind picked up. It’s not safe to continue this work in the dark and with the weather forecasted for this evening,” Paul Busing, incident controller for the council, said.

Supplied Firefighters were caught in the raging swells while putting sandbags in place at a Beach Rd property.

“The risk of a tree falling and hitting a passing vehicle is high and the Kāpiti Coast District Council have made the call to close the road. Work to clear the road will commence at first light tomorrow and will likely take most of the day to complete,” Busing said.

Are you affected? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Where possible, residents who were not already home were being asked to stay with friends or family for the evening and if that wasn't possible, were asked to contact the council for help organising alternative accommodation.

About 150 households in nearby Nikau Valley were also without power, Electra’s website showed.

Earlier, swells of up to 6m hit the Kāpiti Coast, with at least one home having a concrete fence, pavers, and a wooden gate ripped away by the waves.

Supplied Firefighters battle in stormy conditions at the Paekākāriki home on Monday morning.

Jeff Robertson caught images of Paekākāriki Volunteer Fire Brigade members getting hit by the swells while laying sand bags at his mother's Beach Rd property in Paekākāriki about 10am.

“It was pretty furious. We were standing on her deck and getting peppered by stones from the swell,” he said.

“Her paving has been ripped out of her driveway, a concrete fence has been ripped out and heavy, reinforced, wood gates have been blown open and ripped off their hinges.”

The power and force of the swells were like nothing he had ever seen, Robertson said.

Paul Furfie of the Paekākāriki Volunteer Fire Brigade, who snapped the scene, said his team had worked hard to protect each other in the volatile environment.

“There was a lookout. It was a measured risk. The last thing we’re going to do is put our staff in a precarious position,” Furfie said.

Supplied Large pieces of wood, including numerous full length pieces of nailed 4x2, were washed up by large swells near Plimmerton Volunteer Fire Brigade on Sunset Parade.

The 17 members of his volunteer crew had been reaching out to the community during the last three days to make sure people in the area were safe.

“There’s nowhere in Paekākāriki that you’re not two minutes away and that’s the beauty of it. People look after people here,” Furfie said.

Just before 2pm, the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office said a heavy swell warning for the Kāpiti to Porirua coast, from Ōtaki to Cape Terawhiti, would see combined wave heights of 6-7m.

The highest risk areas in Kāpiti are Raumati Beach between Wharemauku Stream and Marine Parade, and low-lying areas in Paekākāriki.

In Porirua the highest risk areas are Pukerua Bay and Plimmerton, especially the eastern end of Pukerua Bay and low-lying areas along Moana Rd in Plimmerton.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Vehicles carefully navigate the road as waves crash over the road on the Eastern Bays.

“Heavy swells are likely to cause debris overtopping onto roads and could cause surface flooding in affected areas,” the emergency management office said on social media.

The heavy swell warning will remain in place until 2am on Tuesday.

Plimmerton Volunteer Fire Brigade said the impact of the storm surges locally had been “pretty remarkable” and “rarely seen before”.

The brigade warned on social media that high tide on Monday evening was likely to be worse than it was in the morning.

“Parking pretty much anywhere roadside along Karehana or Hongoeka Bay, or in the small roads off Steyne Ave, is very likely to see your car at best thoroughly salt-encrusted, but possibly seriously damaged as the evening progresses...”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Paul Knighton cleans up after a tornado ploughed through his property on Queens Rd.

The brigade, located on Sunset Parade in Plimmerton, said it had recovered large pieces of wood, including numerous full-lengths of nailed 4x2, from the road near the fire station, and the whole area was covered in rocks.

Stormy weather is expected to continue for the wider Wellington region on Monday night, with a thunderstorm watch for Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wellington and Wairarapa extended until 10pm on Monday.

The thunderstorms are forecast to bring heavy rain, hail, strong wind gusts up to 110kph and possibly small tornadoes about coastal areas.

Meanwhile, Waikanae residents and firefighters are continuing to clear debris after a night of heavy rain and another tornado – thought to be the fourth in two weeks.

The town, an hour north of Wellington on the Kāpiti Coast, received 60mm of rain in the 12 hours to 7am, according to MetService meteorologist Curtis Hayes.

STUFF Fire and Emergency staff pump water from a property on Te Moana Rd, Waikanae on Monday June 13, Station Officer John Mills talks about the flooding overnight.

Firefighters were notified of two tornados on Sunday night. Trees, a lamppost and fences were toppled at the intersection of Queens Rd and Barrett Drive.

It followed a week of severe weather around the country. By Monday morning, Greg Shaw was wading through knee-deep water which had flooded the cul-de-sac of Victor Grove.

Residents had been warning the council about a blocked drain three weeks before Monday's flooding, Shaw said. The floodwaters stopped just before getting into properties.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A child’s swing caught in the carnage on Barrett Drive, Waikanae.

The tornado hit just blocks from another last week. On Barrett Dr, Paul Riceman had a neighbour’s tree topple over his driveway when the tornado arrived with “a big whack”.

“You could feel the air pressure change. That was the big thing,” he said.

Paul Knighton said his Waikanae Beach community had woken to fallen trees, broken windows and damaged cars after a small tornado “whipped through” Queens Drive just after 7pm on Sunday.

“There was a huge roar and my wife opened the curtains and said ‘Paul, the fence is gone’,” Knighton said.