Matariki: Wellingtonians embrace Aotearoa's new public holiday

Wellington’s hills became an amphitheatre as the sky above Te Whanganui-a-Tara lit up with fireworks as Matariki was recognised officially for the first time.

Crowds packed the water’s edge for the display on Friday evening following a day of festivities for the Māori New Year, which has become Aotearoa New Zealand’s first indigenous public holiday.

The fireworks show went ahead despite Māori astronomers earlier this month warning the Government fireworks were an inappropriate way to celebrate Matariki, but the advice fell on deaf ears when it came to many local authorities.

Wellington City Council’s fireworks show cost $190,000.

READ MORE:

* New Matariki tohu a 'metaphor as a nation coming together', says designer

* Matariki Public Holiday Bill has first reading in Parliament

* Appearance of Matariki and Puanga marks start of Māori New Year



The waterfront also saw celebrations earlier in the day as crowds gathered in front of Te Papa Tongarewa in Te-Whanganui-a-Tara before dawn for the hautapu ceremony, where the steam from cooked kai made their way to the sky to nourish the atua (gods) above.

Te Papa’s new interactive exhibition about Matariki was non-stop in the day, as families flocked in and out with their tamariki, while people of different ages and ethnicities gathered in front of exhibits about the star cluster that marks the Māori New Year and what it means.

Jericho Rock-Archer Wellington marked the first official Matariki with a $190,000 fireworks show on Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

The Darnbrooke family recently moved from Wolverhampton in the UK to the Kāpiti Coast. Parents David and Maud, who are both social workers, spent the day at the museum with their daughters, Isabella, 8, Elena, 7, and Ana, 6, to learn more about te ao Māori.

Maud Darnbrooke said the new public holiday gave them a base to know more, and it’s “refreshing” to see it as a person of African-Caribbean descent.

“It has given us a grounding from where to start, and I think it's opened our eyes,” she said. “We have the carnivals and stuff like that in the UK, but a lot of people just think they’re just a type of parties. They don’t actually see the cultural significance of why we have them.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Matariki public holiday was launched at Te Papa by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other MPs. Dr Rangi Matamua stirs the offering of the hautapu offering of kai.

“We find Matariki is quite good because the whole community has embraced it.”

Ana liked the exhibition because there were lots of things, like the waka or fishing hooks, that were featured on her favourite film, Moana.

84-year-old Pare Albrett was at Te Papa with her whānau of five, having driven into Wellington from Masterton for the day. She never celebrated Matariki before and never thought she would see it become a holiday, but she’s enjoying to see all the things happening.

“This is really great. I’m having fun.”

Sue Leese is from Hawkes’ Bay and admitted she knew nothing about Matariki before it was set up as a public holiday, but it’s something she’s being learning about across the past few months.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Matariki sunrise over Wellington.

“I think it's a lovely way of centring it [as] the beginning of the new year was the new year that we normally have has lost with Christmas – it doesn’t sort of have that significance for me,” she said.

“There are some people who are still a bit skeptical of having another public holiday but I'm very proud to be part of it today in Wellington.”

In Porirua, about 1300 people passed through Te Rauparaha Arena to see the Interactive Night Sky Experience. Produced in partnership by Porirua City Council and Ngati Toa, the event features a 270 degree screen on which the story of Matariki.

Jericho Rock-Archer The display ended Wellington’s day of celebrations as New Zealand officially recognised Matariki for the first time.

Broken up by a period for kids and families to play with interactive displays, the second part of the show featured Ngāti Toa kaumātua. They talked about how Matariki was once part of everyday life – how they and their whanau would fish and garden by the moon and stars, and their hopes for how it could become more relevant to New Zealanders again.

Frank Hopfler of Newlands brought his visiting family from Whakatane to the experience and was pleased he did.

Te Papa “Bright, optimistic, and hopeful” Matariki public holiday launched at Te Papa

“I knew a little bit [about Matariki], but this was really good – understanding its connection to this land, the relationship people in Wellington and Porirua have to it.”

Helen Brookes the council’s events manager said Porirua had celebrated Matariki for quite a few years, and the city’s 10-days of festivities as a continuation of that.

She said New Zealand’s culture and history had not always been treasured in the way it deserved, and was pleased Matariki was being officially recognised.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Crowds gathered in front of Te Papa Tongarewa in the cold for the hautapu ceremony.

Earlier in the day at the formal opening at Te Papa, Māori academic Sir Pou Temara, considered an authority on whakapapa and karakia, said that Matariki is a time to honour our ancestors, to look to the future and “dream about a brighter tomorrow for all of us who call this country home”.

He also said weaving the principles of Matariki into New Zealand’s culture reflected “who we are as a people”.

In her speech after the hautapu ceremony that marked the first public Matariki holiday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Matariki offered New Zealanders “a space where there is room for us all”, and the public holiday should not divide us by Māori ancestry but rather “unites us under the stars of Aotearoa”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at Te Papa to mark Matariki, a historic moment that 'unites us under the stars of Aotearoa'

“It demonstrates the generosity of the indigenous people of New Zealand, to share knowledge, culture and history,” she said.

Te Papa also holds other free programmes throughout next week to celebrate the first Matariki public holiday, including guided tours, concerts, wānanga, and a special lunch menu at its cafe.